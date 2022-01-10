The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday the signing of 17 football players to Reserve/Futures Contracts, including Locust Grove graduate Caleb Huntley.
The 5-foot-10, 229-pound running back signed with the Falcons as a rookie free agent after the 2021 NFL Draft. He saw action in three preseason games, rushing 20 times for 91 yards and a touchdown and catching two passes for 19 yards.
Huntley, 23, spent the 2021 season on the Falcons’ practice squad and didn’t see any action in the regular season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.