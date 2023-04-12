2023-03-19 14-37-13 _DRQ2201.jpg

Race fans watch NASCAR action at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 19, 2023.

 Dave Quick

NASCAR fans know nothing beats camping at the track for a race weekend, and unique experiences are planned for campers at Atlanta Motor Speedway this July.

The speedway announced those plans Wednesday with a week full of entertainment leading up to the Quaker State 400 Available by Walmart on Sunday, July 9. It all kicks off with a spectacular Independence Day celebration on Tuesday, July 4, with the Fr8Auctions.com Fireworks Extravaganza — a free, massive pyrotechnics showcase celebrating our freedom.

