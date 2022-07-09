HAMPTON — When he was competing in Bandolero and Legends racing, Austin Hill spent countless hours on Atlanta Motor Speedway’s quarter-mile track and years later when he began competing in NASCAR it was his goal to win at his hometown venue.
Saturday evening, that dream came true as the Douglas County native won the NASCAR Xfinity Alsco Uniforms 250.
“We just won in Atlanta,” he said just moments after capturing the checkered flag. “That is so special. I’ve been trying here for a long time, finished second here three times in a row…twice in a truck and earlier in the spring (in Xfinity). It’s been owing me one and we finally got one in Georgia where I grew up and was raised about an hour down the road in Douglasville...this is going to be a special one.”
He said “I have thousands of laps around this quarter-mile race track here (at AMS). For it all come to fruition and to win on the big track, it’s something that I will cherish the rest of my life.”
Hill led for 73 of 163 laps and held off a determined Josh Berry and Ryan Truex for the win.
Berry took second, Truex third while last week’s Cup Series winner Tyler Reddick was fourth. Daniel Hemric rounded out the top five.
The rest of the top 10 were Noah Gragson, Justin Allgaier, Landon Cassill, Riley Herbst, and A.J. Allmendinger.
Berry won Stage 1 while Hill won stage 2.
“What a car,” Hill said. (Richard Childress Racing) has been working their everlovin’ tails off to bring some really fast (cars). (The car) was a rocket ship all day…we had a really fast car.”
Just before the race started, Hill had some communication issues but the team corrected the problems by changing out helmets before going on the racetrack.
The March Xfinity winner, Ty Gibbs, was leading at lap 93 but was pushed up the track by Herbst and ran into the wall. Gibbs brought his car into pit road and the team determined that it couldn’t be fixed and Gibbs was out of the race.
Gibbs was listed with a 35th place finish.
Hill was one of five Georgians competing in Saturday’s Xfinity race.
Atlanta’s Brandon Jones finished 11th while the Tucker duo of Ryan and Kyle Sieg finished 15th and 16th respectively. Douglasville’s Mason Massey finished in 24th.
