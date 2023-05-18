MCDONOUGH — As Henry County Schools celebrated the best and brightest in local sports in its annual Athletic Honors Night on Monday, the first Chuck Miller Legacy Award was given out.
The award is in honor of Chuck Miller, the longtime Henry County basketball coach and athletic director who died in February at the age of 79.
The inaugural award went to a fellow basketball coach and fellow Warhawk — McDonough head boys basketball coach B.J. Thomas.
"We at McDonough High School are proud of coach Thomas for receiving this great honor," said McDonough athletic director Greg Shook in an email. "B.J. has been dedicated to Henry County/McDonough High School since year one. This is the same dedication that Chuck had to the school, athletes, and community for so many years as the head basketball coach and athletic director. When Coach Thomas came to HCHS from Monticello, people didn’t give him much of a chance to be successful, however, he has made the state playoffs every year since with two Final Fours, an Elite Eight and a Sweet 16. This comes from the same dedication to the game that Chuck had."
Shook also said Thomas worked hard to maintain the tradition of the Chuck Miller Classic, the annual Christmas basketball tournament at Henry County and McDonough high schools.
"B.J. would call Chuck every year to make sure everything that was being done had Chuck’s seal of approval," Shook said. "Most young coaches wouldn’t think about that but B.J. wanted to make sure it honored Chuck."
Other award winners included:
Athlete of the Year: Suria Serry, Stockbridge, girls wrestling
Female Athlete of the Year: Jace Jackson, Luella
Male Athlete of the Year: Kenton Collier, Stockbridge
Female Scholar Athlete of the Year: Mary Rozier, Eagle's Landing
Male Scholar Athlete of the Year: Jmar Taylor, Luella
Female Sport Coach of the Year: Chelsea McCreary, Ola
Male Sport Coach of the Year: Thomas Berry, Union Grove
AD's Choice Female Co-Coach of the Year: Shaunte Strong of Eagle's Landing, and Ebonee Usher, of Dutchtown
AD's Choice Male Coach of the Year: Jamie Bullington, Eagle's Landing
AD's Choice Male Athlete of the Year: Zechariah Addison, Locust Grove
AD's Choice Female Athlete of the Year: Brianna Bassett, Ola
Female Athlete Leadership Award: Melody Fowler, Ola
Male Athlete Leadership Award: Justin Harper, Ola
Athletes of the Year (specific sport): Shelton Lewis (Stockbridge football), Riley Wilson (Locust Grove bass fishing), Conner Kimbrough (Ola boys wrestling), Tyler Ladge (McDonough tennis), Tyler Brooks (Dutchtown boys swimming), Rhett Steele (Union Grove boys lacrosse), Tadan Chaffin (Hampton boys golf), Nick Carter (Woodland boys soccer), Johnny McCarthy (Union Grove boys cross country), Avante Nichols (McDonough boys basketball), Connor Crisp (Locust Grove baseball), Skyla Gilbert (Locust Grove volleyball), Jace Jackson (Luell softball), Imira Tomlin (McDonough rifle), Suria Serry (Stockbridge girls wrestling), Brianna Bassett (Olagirls gymnastics), Quinteria Birts (Stockbridge girls track), Christian Dixon (Dutchtown boys track), India Crowe (Dutchtown dance), Jileah English (Hampton girls tennis), Nora Ratmeyer (Dutchtown girls swimming), Teagen Mullis (Dutchtown girls soccer), Delaney Gosart (Ola girls lacrosse), Nathariya Phimsoutham (McDonough girls golf), Nia Harmon (Woodland girls cross country), Ariana Dyson (Luella girls basketball), Kennedy Collier (Stockbridge cheerleading), and Milani Smith (Luella girls flag football)
Program Spotlight Award: David Fekete, Woodland boys soccer
Sportsmanship Award: Kimberly Mixon, Austin Road Middle School
School Spirit Award: Locust Grove High School
Positive Athlete $1,000 Scholarship Winners: Madison Mangham (Locust Grove, Aylo Health Doing Amazing Things Award), Mason Moody (Locust Grove, Aylo Health Doing Amazing Things Award), and Mary Rozier (Eagle's Landing, Wellstar Wellness Ambassador Award)
Positive Athlete State Winners: Amanda Barnes (Hampton lacrosse) and Madison Mangham (Locust Grove girls multi-sports)
Georgia Athletic Directors Association Scholarship State Finalist (Top Five): Conner Crush, Ola
Vincent J. Dooley Scholarship State Finalist (Top 10): Kelechi Kwaozuzu, Union Grove
Positive Athlete Regional Winners: Kyle Green (Stockbridge football), Kaylin Johnson (Dutchtown softball), Kaden Derrick (Woodland boys basketball), Ashley Parkee (Luella volleyball), KeShaun Johnson (McDonough,boys golf), Madison Mangham (Locust Grove multi-sports), Brody Barnes (Ola boys lacrosse), Royalton Davis (Union Grove baseball), Mary Rozier (Eagle's Landing girls swimming), Amanda Barnes (Hampton girls swimming), Ola High School (Most Positive School-South Atlanta winner), and Torrance McGee (Ola, Most Positive Boys Coach)
Student Athlete Leadership Council: Heather Bos (Luella), Jmar Taylor (Luella), Paris Rivers (Hampton), Amanda Barnes (Hampton) Kate Phillips (Union Grove), Kristian Verdun (Union Grove), A'vandia Fedd (Dutchtown), Jakob Penn (Dutchtown), Justin Harper (Dutchtown), Melody Fowler (Ola), James McGee (Ola), Mariah Wiggins (McDonough), Chris Morris (Eagle's Landing), Carrington Jones (Eagle's Landing), Mary Rozier (Henry County/Eagle's Landing), Jackson Ginther (Locust Grove), Logan Seigle (Locust Grove), Mason Moody (Henry County/Locust Grove), Mason Lewis (Woodland), and Akira Brown (Woodland)
