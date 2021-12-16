Ola’s wrestling team scored a big early-season result last weekend by winning the South Metro Invitational, the longest-running tournament in Georgia.
The Mustangs finished atop the 26-team field with 314 points, while Locust Grove was close behind with 281.5 points. Ola had eight weight class champions, two runner-up finishes and a third-place finish, while Locust Grove had three champions, three runner-up showings and four third-place finishes.
Ola’s Reese Jones and Sam Harris won the third individual South Metro title of their careers — Jones at 145 pounds and Harris at 152. Harris was awarded the Most Outstanding Heavyweight Wrestler after a major decision in the finals.
The Mustangs’ other champions were Conner Kimbrough at 132, Brian Papcun at 138, Ayden McManus-Hecht at 160, Zion Smith at 182, Chris Ramos at 220 and Conner O’Neill at 285. Ola’s runner-up finishers were Braylen Holsenback at 106 and Colby Lejeune at 195.
Locust Grove’s South Metro champions were Mason Moody at 106, Tristan Malette at 113 and Cason Dempsey at 120 — Dempsey was Most Outstanding Lightweight Wrestler after a 10-3 finals win. They were backed up by second-place finishes from teammates Andon Hawkins at 132, Zach Addison at 145 and Canton Hinson at 160. Moody’s win at 106 was voted Best Finals Match after he scored a reversal with less than 10 seconds left in a 5-4 win over Holsenback.
Union Grove’s got an individual victory from Levi Roe at 195. McDonough’s Brandon Olsen took second at 126.
The South Metro Takedown Association awarded Pete Fritts Sr. and Marty Hutsell, both Georgia Chapter Wrestling Hall of Fame members, with lifetime service awards at the event. The tourney also named each weight class after a Hall of Fame coach or referee who served in the South Metro assocation. Those honorees included Fritts, Hutsell, Art Potter, Steve Shaw, Bruce Towson, Roger Burkett, Pete Fritts Jr., Kirk Hoffman, Rick Hennebaul, Bud Hennebaul, Jim Bailey, Mickey Statham, Mike Lancaster and Jim Morgan.
