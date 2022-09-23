20220924073842_006A1024.JPG

ELCA's Colton Hood (1) fights for yardage against Landmark Christian.

 Anfternee Patterson

FAIRBURN — Eagle's Landing Christian Academy quarterback Charlie Gilliam torched Landmark Christian's defense with five touchdown passes in the Chargers 35-3 blowout win Friday night.

The Chargers came into the football game looking to end their three-game losing streak and did so in impressive fashion. Head coach Tanner Rogers is proud of how his team responded in ending their slide.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.