FAIRBURN — Eagle's Landing Christian Academy quarterback Charlie Gilliam torched Landmark Christian's defense with five touchdown passes in the Chargers 35-3 blowout win Friday night.
The Chargers came into the football game looking to end their three-game losing streak and did so in impressive fashion. Head coach Tanner Rogers is proud of how his team responded in ending their slide.
"We've been through a tough schedule and it's easy to get your head down," said Rogers. "Those games sharpened us and made us better. They responded well and I couldn't be more proud of them."
The Chargers struck first at the end of the first quarter as Gilliam threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Jacque Holley to lead 7-0 with 25 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Gilliam continued to light up the Eagles secondary as he threw two touchdowns in the second quarter. With 8:04 to play in the second quarter, he found Colton Hood for a 35 yard touchdown pass to go up 14.
The Eagles took advantage of a muffed punt by Hood putting them at their own 15. However, they settled for a field goal making the score 14-3 with 3:24 left in the first half. Gilliam found Holley for his third touchdown of the game on a 56-yard touchdown pass.
The Chargers led 21-3 at halftime.
While both teams were scoreless in the third, Gilliam added two more touchdowns in the fourth to put the game on ice. He connected with Holley on a nine yard touchdown pass with 9:25 to play in regulation. His final touchdown pass went to receiver Dakota Hughley for a 45-yard strike with 3:29 left in the game.
The Chargers will be off next week before facing Redan on the road.
