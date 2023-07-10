Chase Elliott takes 13th in Atlanta race

Chase Elliott

HAMPTON — Last July, Chase Elliott won the NASCAR Cup Series race — his first victory at his home track. But in Sunday's race, it was not to be for the Dawsonville native as he finished 13th.

Elliott started the race 23rd.

