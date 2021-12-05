Henry County high schools put a whopping 173 players on college football rosters for the 2021 season, according to research by the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Stockbridge led the way with 40 college players this season — the eighth-most of any high school in Georgia. Dutchtown wasn’t far behind with 30 players at the next level, while Class A Private power Eagle’s Landing Christian was third among Henry schools with 24.
The following is a breakdown of the local college players divided by high school.
Dutchtown (30) — Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama), Adonis Butler (Albany State), Trimarcus Cheeks (Samford), Christopher Coneway (Kentucky State), Monte Davis (Kentucky State), Trey Dean III (Florida), Devin Delaine (Alabama State), Arendez Fedd (Kennesaw State), Savio Frazier (Mercer), Johnny Gilbert (Mars Hill), Kevon Glenn (Georgia Southern), Jordan Hill (Lindsey Wilson), Zyaire Horey (Shorter), Jemeil Jackson (Fort Valley State), Travon Jones (Chattanooga), Justin Jordan (Gardner-Webb), Chris Joyce (Mcneese State), Nate McCollum (Georgia Tech), Larry McCormick (Guilford), Jason Moore (Georgia Tech), Amarey Morrow (Shorter), Tyler Nelome (Southeast Missouri State), Shemar Nelson (Allen), Ja’Shaun Poke (Kent State), Solomon Riggins (Lenoir-Rhyne), Kwame Riley (Lane), Gary Robinson (Southeast Missouri State), Dezmond Tell (Louisville), Khamari Thompson (Florida A&M), Justin Walton (Ohio Wesleyan)
Eagle’s Landing (10) — Anthony Britton Jr. (The Citadel), Marquez Brown (Morehouse), Bryce Dewberry (Eastern Illinois), Evan Jackson (Stanford), Cameron Lewis (Winston-Salem State), Jordan Mason (Dean), Jelan Pearson (Carson-Newman), Malachi Pittman (Geneva), Dajuan Rawls (Point), Cam Younginer (RPI)
Eagle's Landing Christian (24) — Kaleb Anthony (Connecticut), Tyrese Black (Louisiana-Monroe), Marquis Black (Nebraska), Jeremy Butler (Georgia State), Devon Dorsey (Miami-Ohio), Tre’ Douglas III (Coastal Carolina), Bryson Estes (Florida State), Deion Fisher (Georgia Tech), Trevor Gear (Bethune-Cookman), Khaleb Hood (Georgia Southern), Philip Massengale (Shorter), Justin Menard (Central Florida), Keaton Mitchell (East Carolina), Kobi Mitchell (Tuskegee), Shedrick Rhodes Jr. (Ohio), Tre Riddick (Reinhardt), Justin Robinson (Georgia), Josh Rogers (Berry), Reese Spence (Dartmouth), Cyril Turner (Mercer), Alex Usry (Middle Tennessee), David Wingfield (Reinhardt), Gabe Wright (Pennsylvania), Johnathan Youngblood (Air Force)
Hampton (4) — Isaiah Cherfils (Livingstone), Derrick Jones (Illinois College), Chris Nwaokolo (Illinois College), Kyle Perry (Notre Dame-Ohio)
Locust Grove (9) — Christian Da-Silva (Elon), Calvin Durham Jr. (Shorter), Noah Holland (Shorter), Melvin Hudson (Mary), Champ Leddon (Cumberland-Tenn.), Tre’von Marshall (Mississippi State), Aubry Payne (Georgia State), Billy Ward (Georgia Tech), Rodney Wimbush (Davidson)
Luella (7) — Ronald Chestnut (Kentucky State), Jamel McIver (Defiance), Jahon Myers (Kennesaw State), Trevor Radford (Lawrence Tech), Evan Stephens (Dean), Reginald Temple Jr. (Benedict), Otis Thrasher (Lafayette)
McDonough (10) — Tahze Allen (Southwestern Assemblies Of God), Johnathan Douglas (Rochester CC), Kalib Hopkins (Dean), Isaiah Massay (Concordia-Ill.), A.T. Ntantang (Lafayette), Chris Phillips (Savannah State), Trevon Pittman (William Penn), TeeJay Taylor (Western Kentucky), Emmanuel Vulue (LaGrange), Jahmal Wynter (Slippery Rock)
Ola (15) — Jabari Adams (Alderson-Broaddus), Jaidon Bond (Lawrence), Legend Doggett (Iowa Western CC), Chandler Durham (Georgia State), Freddie Felton III (Charlotte), Devin Folser (Mercer), Chandler Fowler (Presbyterian), Sauvignon Hayes (Millikin), Hunter Kautz (Berry), Bryce Lawrence (Mercer), Devin Lee (Vanderbilt), Dylan McCloud (Savannah State), Chris Rodriguez Jr. (Kentucky), Austin Smith (Georgia Tech), Amare Sonson (Mcpherson)
Stockbridge (40) — Abu Bangura (Florida A&M), Desmond Barkley (Hinds CC), Brice Bass (Gardner-Webb), Jordan Bestor (Fort Valley State), Damian Bounds (Liberty), Malachi Brown (Albany State), Brenton Cox Jr. (Florida), Kelton Dawson (Eastern Kentucky), Mamadu Dem (West Virginia State), Lakeith Dennard (Berry), Dylan Dennard (Clark-Atlanta), Austin Donaldson (West Georgia), Kenderick Duncan (Louisville), Marquez Ezzard (Georgia Tech), Matthew Foster (Virginia State), Nasir Greer (Wake Forest), Wes Guilford (Birminghan-Southern), Christopher Hall (Southwestern Assemblies Of God), Ivan Hogans (Western Carolina), Jalen Holston (Virginia Tech), Jaylon Jackson (Valdosta State), Jackson Jones (Charleston), Brandon Lopes (Austin Peay), Donovan Manuel (East Tennessee State), Isaiah McFarland (Kentucky State), Yahsyn McKee (Mercer), Troy Morton (Mercer), Devion Newson (Clark-Atlanta), Elvis Nwaneri (Southern Virginia), Jacob Pinch (West Georgia), Mike Price (East Tennessee State), John Prince (Chattanooga), Kerick Reese (Kennesaw State), Aaron Robinson (Alabama A&M), Isaiah Taylor (Coffeyville CC), Jalen Taylor (Tuskegee), Jazsron Turentine (South Carolina), Tyree Turner (UAB), Jordan Wheat (Fort Valley State), Charles Wiley (Texas-San Antonio)
Strong Rock Christian (3) — Ryan Bullock (LaGrange), Demetrius Knight II (Georgia Tech), Jackson Wilkerson (Reinhardt)
Union Grove (5) — Buck Barrett (Lenoir-Rhyne), Jaylen Blackwell (Boston College), Demetri Boozer (Massachusetts Maritime), Cameron Brooks (Reinhardt), Cameron Williams (Sterling)
Woodland-Stockbridge (16) — Tre Allen (Georgia Southern), Seedy Bojang (Allen), Shariif Brown (Clark-Atlanta), Wallace Corker (Alabama State), Yusuf Corker (Kentucky), Jonathan Crawford (Allen), James Crawford (Cumberlands-Ky.), Evan Davis (Savannah State), Kevin Ellis (Alabama State), Terrance Ellis (Alabama State), Malik Gaither (Alcorn State), Jason Harris (Manchester), Daquan Mosley (Wingate), James Ohonba (Michigan State), Tiyeni Onabanjo (Johnson C. Smith), Noah Waller (Fort Valley State)
