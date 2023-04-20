...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Thursday April 20...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Thursday April 20.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be
unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit
prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early
evening when ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
Weather Alert
...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR MOST OF NORTH AND WEST CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
southerly at 8 to 12 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
The Community Christian Knights varsity boys soccer team is off to a hot start to the 2023 season.
With a 4-2-1 record, the boys are champions of their region and have secured a spot in the state playoffs. The team is led by coach Matt Morgan, who is returning for his second season.
Morgan heavily emphasizes excellence, encouraging the boys to achieve their full potential both on and off the field. He takes the opportunity to develop the team’s skills, as well as educate them on their role as Christian student-athletes.
The team is composed of many talented players, several of whom have been playing soccer for six to 12 years on various school, rec league and club teams. In only seven games, two players, senior Nathan Grimes and junior Dylan Simmons, have scored a hat trick with three goals in a single game.
Bolstered by their captains, senior Weston Reis and junior Corbyn Kennedy, the team prioritizes the qualities of unity and sportsmanship. Community Christian proudly represents their school while ensuring that God is at the center of everything the players and coaches do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.