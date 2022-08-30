Summer is typically a time of rest and relaxation for students, however, this was not the case for the determined Community Christian Knights football team.
The players were hard at work all summer in weight-training workouts and preseason practices. The CCS football team is constantly going above and beyond to improve themselves in every area.
The players and coaching staff have been preparing for the 2022 season since January, when weight-training classes began. The team also participated in many summer workouts and spring practices. This extra training has especially improved the Knights special teams unit. Specifically, field goal kicker Corbyn Kennedy has greatly improved his kicking abilities. During this summer training, Corbyn was able to make several 45-yard field goals, which is a personal record for him.
These talented young men are being guided by a host of highly experienced coaches. Coach Richie Lankford, the running back coach, has been with the CCS football team for five years, and has coached football for 18 years total. When asked about the current team, he had this to say: “This team has definitely seen some improvement. We’ve worked hard in the off-season and we’re prepared to surprise our opponents.”
A new addition to the CCS coaching staff is line coach Corey Chapman, who other coaches believe will “turn this team around.”
Coach Sean Bruce is returning for his second season as head coach of the CCS Knights football team. He has been a football coach at various schools for 25 years. Bruce was heavily focused on improving the team in the offseason this year. Due to this extra training, the CCS football team is stronger, faster and more aggressive than seasons prior.
However, Bruce’s focus is not only on the field. One of his main goals as head coach is to foster growth in his players physically, mentally, and most importantly of all, spiritually.
“I want my players to not only grow as athletes, but as men and as Christians as well,” Bruce said.
Bruce also makes it a priority to promote a sense of unity among the team, most notably through his motto of “Burn the Boat.” This phrase encourages the players to stick together, even when times are rough.
The CCS football team, with a vast majority of players and coaches returning from last year, showed its improvement in the Aug. 26 season opener, which it won 14-8 over Cross Keys.
