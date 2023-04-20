...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Thursday April 20...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Thursday April 20.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be
unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit
prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early
evening when ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
Weather Alert
...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR MOST OF NORTH AND WEST CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
southerly at 8 to 12 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
The Community Christian School Knights varsity girls soccer team has put together another impressive season, winning the region championship for the second time in six years.
Leading scorer and co-captain Dinah Welch, who has scored 40 career goals, is one of several top individual players on the roster, but the team’s unity and friendship have been just as important to the success.
Coach Jamie King has led the team for six years, establishing not only a program for success, but also a culture of excellence. He stresses that one's character is much more important than their skill. The team’s warm-up shirts proudly display the phrases “unfailing loyalty” and “relentless passion,” the moral foundation of the team.
All season, the girls have improved their skills, their ability to work as a team and their relationship with God. While the girls spend a lot of time perfecting their technique, King ensures God is placed at the center of everything the team does. He delights that the girls begin every game with a team prayer.
“An exceptional group of people acting as a single unit with the right attitude and the right effort can accomplish anything they set their minds to,” King recently told the team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.