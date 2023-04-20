vg team pic.jpg

The Community Christian girls soccer team poses for a photo this season.

 Special Photo

The Community Christian School Knights varsity girls soccer team has put together another impressive season, winning the region championship for the second time in six years.

Leading scorer and co-captain Dinah Welch, who has scored 40 career goals, is one of several top individual players on the roster, but the team’s unity and friendship have been just as important to the success.

