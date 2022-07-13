When Christian Arnold graduated from Oberlin College in early June, he still had one year of eligibility remaining as a student-athlete, thanks to the NCAA’s 2020 decree in response to the COVID pandemic.
The Hampton resident, who played high school football at Community Christian School in Stockbridge and then logged three years for Oberlin’s Yeomen, decided to make a change, and now — in his final year of college football — he’s basically starting all over.
“I didn’t see a point in staying (at Oberlin) for another year and I wanted to get my graduate program started, so I figured, ‘Why not play football at a different place?’’ said Arnold, who played defensive back his first two seasons at Oberlin and then after the 2020 season was cancelled played wide receiver his senior year.
Arnold, 22, will play his final season this fall at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, while he undertakes a three-year graduate program in clinical mental health counseling. He’ll report to fall camp in August and looks forward to his time in Charm City.
“I really love the city,” Arnold said of Baltimore. “I love the people. I live close to the Orioles’ and Ravens’ stadiums. It’s a lot different from Oberlin.”
And after spending his senior season as a wide receiver, when he had 37 receptions for 413 yards and three touchdowns, Arnold will return to his original college position in the Johns Hopkins secondary.
“In fall camp (of 2020), I injured my ankle and thought I’d be out for two months,” he said. “I was able to get back in three and a half weeks and was able to play by the fourth game of the season. At that time, our defensive backs were doing OK but our receivers were struggling. I told my coaches I’d do whatever it took to help the team and they moved me to receiver. That’s pretty cool for a guy who played mostly defense all his life.”
In his first start at receiver (a 24-21 loss at Kenyon), Arnold had eight catches for 107 yards and two touchdowns. Now he’s set to return to the position he’s best known for.
“It feels great; it’s definitely different to be starting over, learning new names and meeting new teammates,” he said. “I’m excited to get the season started. And I’m thankful that the defense Johns Hopkins is a lot like the defense we ran at Oberlin, so it should be a smooth transition. I hope to unlock my potential with like-minded teammates.”
And after going 5-27 in three seasons at Oberlin, the son of Mario and Deborah Arnold looks forward to being part of a winning campaign with the Blue Jays, who went 10-2 last fall.
“Football-wise, I’m a guy that hates to lose, but I am grateful that I was able to play football after high school,” he said. “And I’m glad to still have one more opportunity to play.”
Arnold said that former Oberlin head coach Jay Anderson — who was defensive backs coach at Johns Hopkins in 2021 and is now an assistant coach at Yale — was instrumental in attracting him to Baltimore and added his girlfriend Veronique Harris helped prep him for his interview at Johns Hopkins.
With a new team and a new program of study ahead of him, Arnold — the first member of his family to graduate from college — said he can’t wait to meet his upcoming academic and athletic challenge.
“This is uncharted territory for me,” he said.
