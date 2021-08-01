A soccer ball, two goals, a girl and a dream.
That is all Sarah King had when she first started playing competitive soccer. Now, as she’s about to start her senior year at Community Christian High School, she’s on the precipice of achieving a lifelong dream.
King has committed to playing for the Georgia State Panthers’ women’s soccer team in 2022. Her decision took a lot of critical thinking, but it was a decision she is ultimately extremely excited about.
“Georgia State was (a college) that I was very interested in after I got a text on June 15 of last year and as COVID went on and everything started changing, it definitely moved much higher on my list, and as I decided what I wanted to do in college and majoring and everything, it became obvious that Georgia State was where I wanted and needed to be,” King said.
Even though King is looking forward to pursuing a law degree at Georgia State University and her inaugural college soccer season in 2022-2023, she is currently locked in on being successful with her club and high school teams in what will inevitably be her final year with both.
As King transitions into her senior year. She looks forward to taking on a bigger leadership role as well as a more attacking role on the pitch. Often asked to play a little deeper for her high school in the past, she’s striving to take on an attacking midfield role this season.
King hopes to make the creative midfield spot her own. She loves the thrill of assisting her teammates even more than scoring herself, but also chips in the occasional goal as she dreams of breaking Community Christian High School’s goal record this upcoming season.
However, King is far more interested in bettering herself than winning individual plaudits and records. When King speaks, she has a confidence and understanding of the game well beyond her years and many of her peers. Wins and losses are both valuable teachers for her.
“It's not something that I prefer to get super emotional over, more so how can I make the game better?” King said. “I get more involved in my part of the game rather than the end result, because if you played a good game and you worked really hard as a team, sometimes the result just doesn't end up in your favor.”
When high school soccer is out of season you can find King lacing up her boots for the Gwinnett Soccer Academy where she gets to play a more advanced and attacking role. King is confident that this team has enough to win the national title this year.
King believes the versatility she has displayed in the midfield for club and school will help with her transition to college soccer after she graduates high school in 2022, but King’s love of the games stretches far beyond her performances on the pitch.
King grew up idolizing players like Julie Ertz and Morgan Brian. Their love of the game inspired a young Sarah King, and she desires to inspire the next generation of young ladies.
King has already had the pleasure of coaching elementary school soccer and hopes that someday she will be able to pass on what she has learned to even more young aspiring soccer players.
For one final season, you can see her suit up for Community Christian High School as they kick off the season in spring 2022. In a little over a year's time you can find Sarah King studying in the College of Law building on Georgia State’s campus, and come 2023 you’ll be able to see her take the field in the blue and white kit of the Panthers.
