Longtime Henry County High School basketball coach and athletic director Chuck Miller died Thursday at the age of 79.

Funeral services are planned Monday, Feb. 20 at 1 p.m. in the East Chapel of Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors in McDonough. Interment will follow at Lamar Memory Gardens in Barnesville. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

