Longtime Henry County High School basketball coach and athletic director Chuck Miller died Thursday at the age of 79.
Funeral services are planned Monday, Feb. 20 at 1 p.m. in the East Chapel of Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors in McDonough. Interment will follow at Lamar Memory Gardens in Barnesville. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Miller’s basketball coaching career spanned 36 years (22 of which he coached both girls and boys), netting 855 victories (400 girls and 455 boys). He achieved many accolades throughout his career including the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame, the Georgia Athletic Directors Association Hall of Fame, the Southwest DeKalb High School Athletic Hall of Fame, four-time region Athletic Director of the Year and 18-time region Coach of the Year.
A graduate of Southwest DeKalb High School and the University of West Georgia, Miller began his coaching career at Woodbury High in 1965. Over the years, he also coached at Milner High, Monticello and Cartersville. In 1981, he came to Henry County High School, where he coached and taught until his retirement. He later served as an assistant coach for his son Curt at Ola. In total, his career as a teacher, coach and athletic director totaled more than 45 years.
Throughout his career, he influenced countless students, players and coaches alike. One of the many coaches he helped was current McDonough tennis coach and former Henry County and Eagle’s Landing head baseball coach Troy Baker.
“Coach Miller was very instrumental in me getting my job as a PE teacher in Henry County,” Baker said Friday. “For a bit in the late '70s, early '80s, he was our neighbor on Wellington Drive along with nearly every other coach in McDonough (Kim Braswell, Mike Reed, Bruce Towson, Jeff Ford, Larry Raines, Bill Chafin, etc.). Both Chuck and my father graduated from Southwest DeKalb High in the mid to late '60s and so I got to know him through that connection with my dad in my youth.”
Baker said after graduating college with a parks and recreational management degree, he wasn’t looking to get into education but Henry County High had a job opening and former head baseball coach Chuck Campbell suggested he apply.
“At the interview, Coach Miller asked what I'd be willing to coach and I (wanting to get my foot in the door) told him ‘Anything you need,” said Baker. “And with that, I was hired on a provisional teaching certificate while agreeing to help out in football, basketball and baseball.”
Baker said his favorite story of working for Miller didn’t have to do with sports but with “the itchy and terribly uncomfortable, button-down argyle sweater that Chuck required us to wear like him.”
Baker added that he “would joke with the other assistants that we were the only basketball staff in the entire state that looked like Peter Fonda fresh off the set of ‘On Golden Pond.’”
Baker also said Miller was instrumental in him applying for the head baseball coaching job at Eagle’s Landing in 2004 and also “went to bat” for him when applying for the head baseball coaching job at Henry County after Campbell stepped down in 2005.
In 2005, Henry County won the class AAAA state baseball championship and there was no bigger Warhawk fan and supporter than Chuck Miller.
“What I remember about that awesome experience is that both Coach Miller and Principal (Andy) Giddens were at every single game that playoff run and that Chuck was just as, if not more, excited when we finished the Cinderella story in Albany,” Baker said. “We won the crown with (future Major Leaguer) Buster Posey on deck with a freshman on the mound who'd yet to pitch one varsity inning and Miller was one of the first to come on to the field to celebrate the school's first baseball title.”
Baker also remembered that Miller helped him with difficult situations with parents “and through it all, Coach Miller truly had my back. I'll forever be grateful for his leadership.”
“I can appreciate the longevity of Coach Miller and the many decades of service he gave to the ‘Warhawk Nation’ and he's probably a big reason why I'm still where I am today,” Baker said. “If I can touch just half the lives in the McDonough community that he had such an impact on, I'd consider myself a very lucky man. He's a ‘Henry County Hall of Famer’ if there ever was one and I'll certainly miss him. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”
McDonough High athletic director Greg Shook described Miller as “Mr. Henry County High School.”
“I don’t ever recall seeing Chuck without a Henry County High School pullover or shirt on unless he was dressed for some type of event,” Shook said. “I can recall that every time I had a new pullover on and Chuck saw it, he would ask me about it. He loved the old logo that was used while he was there and that old gold color. Of course, we tried to give everything a facelift over here when we entered the new building but we never forgot that we are still Henry County High School.”
Shook said when he took over as athletic director at McDonough, he and coach B.J. Thomas agreed to continue the Chuck Miller Classic (holiday basketball tournament) each year.
“But during COVID times, we felt a need to restructure the tournament into more of a showcase,” Shook said. “I got on the phone because I felt, out of courtesy, I needed to let him know of the changes. Chuck told us that we were the captain of this ship now and sail the way we needed. Of course, we were able to change it back later but the support that he continued to give us was beyond measure.”
Miller continued to support McDonough High basketball and attended games when he could.
“We would see him at our playoff games when he was still able and saw him there behind me during our girls state championship game in 2018,” Shook said. “Chuck was definitely a true Warhawk and I hate that this part of Henry County High School has passed away.”
Former Morrow and Brookwood girls basketball Scott Terry said Miller did more for high school basketball in Georgia than probably anyone but he will remember Miller for more than just basketball. Miller was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather.
“He was without a doubt one of the most respected high school coaches I've ever known,” Terry said. “His career and record speaks for itself but Chuck was more than just that. He had a great love for his family. I always remember him referring to his wife, Debbie, as his bride and I know he was proud of his son, Curt, and thrilled that they had a chance to coach together.”
Terry added that Miller had a tremendous influence on his own coaching career.
“I owe him so much,” Terry said. “One of my favorite memories of basketball will always be looking up in the stands and seeing Chuck and (former Stockbridge coach) George Eanes sitting in the gym together. Chuck Miller was a true legend, a great ambassador for high school basketball and it saddens me that a generation of high school basketball coaches will not know Chuck."
Former Lovejoy athletic director and head football coach Al Hughes remembers Miller as “a true ambassador for the coaching profession. He always reached out to other coaches and helped them to improve the quality of their programs. He also was a positive influence on the young men and women that participated in his programs. He will be sorely missed.”
Union Grove head girls basketball coach Dock Gammage said he didn’t have the chance to coach against Miller but held him in high regard.
“Coach Miller was already a legend when I started coaching, but he talked to me as if I was a legend,” Gammage said. “One of the most genuine people ever. He was always respectful and would talk basketball with anyone that would listen.”
Beyond what he accomplished as a coach and athletic director, Miller was just as influential behind the scenes with the Georgia High School Association and Georgia Athletic Coaches Association.
“I think Chuck played a huge role in the advancement of high school basketball in Georgia through his role in the GACA,” said former North Clayton and Mt. Zion boys basketball coach Rick Moore.
Moore noted that GACA had been dominated by football coaches but that began to change because of Miller’s leadership.
“Chuck, in his role in the GACA, was able to bridge some chasms between coaches and create some trust for basketball coaches,” Moore said. “Hence, more football coaches in Georgia were less threatened by basketball’s increasing popularity and as most athletic directors were football coaches, this was important. The athletic directors and head football coaches did things like hire men and women who were basketball coaches first, not just assistant football coaches who would coach basketball … I credit Chuck for helping Georgia high school basketball in this way.”
