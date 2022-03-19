HAMPTON — With one lap to go, Corey Heim passed Kyle Busch Motorsports teammate Chandler Smith to take the lead and then held off Ben Rhodes to win Saturday's Fr8 208 Camping World Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
It was the 19-year-old Marietta driver's first Truck Series victory.
"It was awesome; I can't believe it," said Heim, who used to race in Thursday Thunder, Atlanta Motor Speedway's local summer series. "We just put ourselves in the right place at the right time. (Our team) was amazing today; I can't thank everyone enough back in the shop. Toyota Racing just helps me so much to get here. This truck looks awesome in Victory Lane. I'm so glad to be here."
At one point during the race, Smith had some choice words for Heim over his racing radio but ultimately, what mattered was one of them going to Victory Lane at the end.
"As long as one KBM truck won, that's all that matters," Heim said. "The 18 (Smith) did an awesome job defending for most of the race and the 4 (John Hunter Nemechek) stuck with me when it really mattered the most. I have to give all the credit to John Hunter Nemechek (who is also a KBM teammate) for helping me out there."
Late in the race, Nemechek was lapped but got behind his teammates to hold off other racers.
"I was thinking we could get a win, I really was," Rhodes said, adding that he wanted to make a move about a half lap sooner but there was a lapped car on the bottom but once he passed him, it was one hlap to go.
"My Toyota Tundra is a little torn up," Rhodes said. "We were all sideways at one point; I don't even know what happened. Just really thankful to be in second right now. It was so hard to pass that just finishing in the front was our saving grace. I'm gonna be smiles because it could have been a lot worse."
It was Rhodes' sixth top-10 finish in seven races at Atlanta Motor Speedway and his second top-10 finish in 2022.
Rhodes' teammate Ty Majeski came in third, Chandler Smith fourth, and Zane Smith fifth.
"I'm happy for (Heim), good for him," said Chandler Smith, a Pickens County native and former Thursday Thunder competitor. "It's exciting for Corey. I knew how excited I was when I got my first win. I'm happy for him and happy for our whole group."
After Saturday's race, Smith leads the points standings by 13 points over Tanner Gray.
Stewart Friesen won Stage 1 and finished sixth. Friesen led a race-high 49 laps.
Nemechek won Stage 2.
