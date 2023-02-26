...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM EST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
The Creekside Christian basketball teams swept the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools Division 1-AAA state championships Saturday.
The boys defeated Valor Christian 64-57 in the finals with a fourth-quarter surge after trailing by 13 points at halftime and by 10 points with a minute left in the third quarter. Tenacious fourth-quarter defense keyed a decisive 13-0 run in the fourth.
Four Cougars scored in double figures — Jaylen Priester with 14 points, Cedrick Taylor with 13, Jaden Bernard with 10 and Joseph Reddick with 10.
The Creekside Christian girls rolled past Konos Academy 58-27 in the championship game. They had a tougher test from Konos in a 61-58 win in the region finals, but this state final was never in doubt as the Cougars jumped out to an early 22-4 lead and built a 38-12 halftime edge.
Creekside Christian’s Jazlyn Ware scored 23 and Aaysha Furlow contributed 15 points, highlighted by four 3-pointers in the first half.
