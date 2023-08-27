F4dozbBWUAAIXw1.jpeg

Ola's girls cross country team poses for a photo after winning the  Strong Rock Patriot Cross Country Invitational.

 Special Photo

LOCUST GROVE — Creekside Christian senior Benjamin Pearce and the Ola girls won championships Saturday at the Strong Rock Patriot Cross Country Invitational.

Pearce was the boys 5K champion with a time of 17 minutes, 39.13 seconds, while the Ola girls won the team title with 22 points, 13 ahead of runner-up Strong Rock Christian.

