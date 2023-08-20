Johnny_McCarthy_XC.JPG

Johnny McCarthy

DECATUR — Union Grove senior Johnny McCarthy won Saturday’s Fowlkes Memorial Invitational at Legacy Park.

McCarthy won the 5K title in 17 minutes, 23.13 seconds, helping his team to second place with 49 points. Paideia took first with 20 points.

