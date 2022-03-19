HAMPTON — In the late 1990s and early 2000s, David Ragan raced in dozens of Bandolero and Legends races at Atlanta Motor Speedway's Thursday Thunder summer series.
As a teenager, Ragan moved on to North Carolina to advance his racing career.
Ragan, the son of former NASCAR driver and current Legends of Georgia director Ken Ragan, moved up the racing ranks, eventually becoming a NASCAR Cup Series driver.
Ragan made his Cup Series debut in 2006 and competed in his first full season in 2007.
For more than a decade, Ragan competed in NASCAR's top series, getting two wins (2011 in the July Daytona race and 2013 in the May Talladega race).
In 2019, Ragan retired from full-time racing to spend more time with his family but since then he has been competing in select events.
Through it all, Ragan never forgot about Atlanta Motor Speedway and the days he spent on Thunder Ring, the venue's quarter-mile track for Legends and Bandolero racing.
Now, Ragan is returning to Atlanta Motor Speedway to race in Sunday's Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, driving the No. 15 Select Blinds Ford for Rick Ware Racing.
With his history here and with it being the first race on the newly-reconfigured and repaved track, it was an opportunity he couldn't pass up. In fact, he was on a ski trip with his wife a few days ago and cut that trip short to be at AMS this weekend.
"It's important to be back here and have some fun with my friends and family," he said. "I have a lot of great memories here at Atlanta Motor Speedway. With the first repave back in 1997, I can remember watching the reconfiguration happen, this media center and the garage being built so I kind of wanted to be back here today and this weekend. I kind of pick and choose races that I run. I definitely had a fear of missing out (on the first race at the new track). It's cool to be here and see the new transition."
Ragan will start 35th in Sunday's race and was ranked 15th in Saturday's Cup Series practice session.
"I think the cars are going to be wide open all the way around the race track," he said of what he expects in Sunday's race based on testing at AMS in January. "I think the preferred groove will be the bottom lane but once you get multiple cars on the track and get the draft effect picked up, I think handling will come into play some. You're going to be in the throttle a lot and you're going to have some pack racing to some extent throughout 500 miles...It's new and it's different and we'll have to make a lot of the decisions on the fly."
Sunday will be Ragan's second race this season. He posted an eighth-place finish in the Daytona 500.
"I'm not racing for points; I don't have anything to prove," Ragan said. "I just want to have fun and have a shot to win at the end."
