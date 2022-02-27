Davonte Jackson excelled Saturday in the Patriots Early Bird Invitational, highlighting top finishes by Luella track and field athletes.
Jackson won the triple jump at 44 feet, 5 inches, and the 300-meter hurdles in 40.53 seconds. He also finished second in the 110 hurdles at 16.07.
The Luella girls had a 1-2 finish in the 800 with JaBresha Palmer (first, 800, 2:32.96) and Camille Moses (second, 800, 2:35.52).
