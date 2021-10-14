Although she has served as assistant volleyball coach at Locust Grove for the last two seasons, Devon Teknipp admits she had some early trepidation after she was named her alma mater’s head coach in April, succeeding Nita Gilbert, who’d held the job for nearly a dozen years.
“There were times at the beginning of the season when I called Coach Gilbert and told her she could have the job back,” joked Teknipp, who added that Gilbert was her high school coach. “And she refused, of course. But we got it all together and got things figured out.
“It took a couple of weeks of the girls getting readjusted with someone new because Coach Gilbert had been here for 11 years. Those were pretty big shoes to fill. I had some different ideas and the girls were used to the same concepts and movements, so it took a little bit of time but I think we finally figured each other out.”
And as the regular season draws to a close, it appears as if Teknipp — whose husband Tyler is the defensive coordinator for Forest Park’s football team — and the Wildcats are on the same page. Locust Grove finished Region 4-AAAAA play a perfect 6-0.
“We’re about where we’re supposed to be,” said Teknipp, who gave birth to her daughter Ellie the same month she was appointed head volleyball coach. “We’ve had a few hiccups here and there that I think should be straightened out by now, but we’re getting better each game. So we’re not quite as ready as I would like to be, but I think we’re about 98 percent there.”
The Wildcats’ overall record (14-16) is somewhat deceptive as Teknipp scheduled some challenging pre-region matches to give her team — which has four seniors — a good idea of what the postseason will look like.
“My thoughts are that if I challenge them against some really good teams beforehand, that way they’ll be ready to roll come region time,” said Teknipp, whose team took a No. 1 seed into region tournament. “We’re No. 1 in region as far as seeding goes, but we have yet to win that title outright. We have to win the tournament to be the No. 1 seed.”
After six seniors graduated from the 2020 team, Teknipp said she’s leaned on her seniors — captain Kylie Morris, Lexi Morrison, Jordan Rice and Kathy Tran — this fall to show the way.
“Our seniors are super big on plays and on leadership, which is my biggest thing,” said Teknipp. “I don’t necessarily care how they play, but I’m more interested in how they interact on and off the court with people and how they lead their teammates.”
Defense has been the key to the Wildcats’ success this season and Teknipp points to libero Loren Upchurch and outside hitters Skyla Gilbert and Ally Powell — all juniors — as critical leaders.
“Our defense is our strength and our energy,” she said. “Our girls play great when they have tons of energy and we work on that quite a bit. When they don’t have energy they seem to struggle the most. Defense and energy are without a doubt our key team components.”
On the offensive side, Teknipp said she’s been pleasantly surprised with the adjustments her middle hitters — Morrison and juniors Kylie Harrison and Lily Rogers — have made during matches and she also noted they’ve been quite consistent throughout the season.
Last year, Locust Grove advanced to the second round of the Class AAAA state tournament before being eliminated by McIntosh.
When asked what the Wildcats needed this season to make a splash at state, Teknipp said, “We just have to take it day by day. We can’t get too far ahead of ourselves or get big heads. I think that they need to make sure they remain humble and work hard.
“I’m more concerned with how they play, rather than wins and losses. As long as they’re still going all out, hustling and playing hard, I think that will take care of the rest.”
