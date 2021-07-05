Before stock car racing’s best hit the track, several dignitaries will get fans and racers alike ready for NASCAR racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend.

Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart (Sunday, July 11) Dignitaries:

Grand Marshal: Employees of the College Park, Ga., Walmart store will serve as Grand Marshals for the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart on Sunday, July 11. The team earned the opportunity through a contest between Walmart locations to say the most famous words in motorsports and kick off 400 miles of racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Honorary Starter: Waving the green flag to kick off the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart is Samuel Wilson, otherwise known as “NASCAR Sammy”. An avid NASCAR fan and an advocate for autism awareness, Wilson went viral when he tweeted his desire to play a role in the start of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race in Atlanta. AMS is proud to welcome NASCAR Sammy up into the flagstand to kick off 400 miles of racing in Atlanta.

Honorary Pace Car Driver: The driver of the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart pace car is no stranger to Georgia sports fans; former Bulldog D’Andre Swift will lead the field to the green flag on Sunday. Swift logged 25 touchdowns and more than 3,500 yards from scrimmage over three seasons at UGA and reached the end zone 10 times for the Detroit Lions in his rookie season in 2020.

National Anthem Singer: Sunday’s national anthem will be performed by country singer and songwriter Corbette Jackson. Jackson grew up in Newnan, Ga., before moving to Nashville to pursue a career as a country music artist. Currently one of the most played independent artists on country radio, Jackson is currently preparing for the release of a new fundraiser single “Small Town Kid”, with profits from the song going to the Coweta Community Foundation tornado relief fund.

“God Bless America” Performer: Atlanta Operatic Tenor Timothy Miller will perform “God Bless America” during pre-race festivities for the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart. Miller is well known for his performances before Atlanta Braves home games and brings his powerful and legendary voice to NASCAR for the first time on Sunday.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Flyover: Streaking across the sky above Atlanta Motor Speedway during the national anthem on Sunday will be a C-130 and two HH60 gunner helicopters piloted from Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta, Ga.

Pre-race concert: As previously announced, breakout star BRELAND will get race fans revved up for the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart with a live concert on the pre-race stage at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 11. Pre-race track passes w with stage-front access to BRELAND’s concert and NASCAR Cup Series driver introductions on Atlanta Motor Speedway’s frontstretch are available. Insiders Club members can get pre-race track passes for a discounted price of $39; all other fans can experience the pre-race festivities up close for $49.

Credit Karma Money 250 (Saturday, July 10) Dignitaries:

Grand Marshal: Giving the command to start engines for Saturday’s Credit Karma Money 250 is Adam Ragan. An avid racing enthusiast, Adam is the son of former NASCAR Cup Series competitor Ken Ragan and brother of 2-time NASCAR Cup Series winner David Ragan. The Georgia native is no stranger to Atlanta Motor Speedway; when NASCAR isn’t racing on the 1.54-mile oval, Adam is typically found helping his father Ken during AMS Legends events at the speedway.

Honorary Pace Car Driver: Saturday’s honorary pace car driver will trade his two-wheel ride for four when he hops behind the wheel of the Credit Karma Money 250 pace car. Supercross racer Cameron McAdoo had an unforgettable trip to Atlanta earlier this year, rebounding from multiple accidents to earn a pair of podium finishes during the series’ Atlanta tripleheader in April. McAdoo will aim to have a less spectacular ride around the speedway when he leads the Xfinity Series field to the green flag.

National Anthem Singer: Douglasville, Ga., native Megan Danielle will sing the national anthem during Saturday’s pre-race festivities. Danielle was a contestant on Season 18 of NBC’s The Voice, ultimately reaching the top-9 of the competition.

Flyover: Saturday’s flyover will be performed by the Full Throttle Formation Team, with nine aircraft flying together over AMS before the start of the Credit Karma Money 250.