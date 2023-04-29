The Dutchtown boys and Union Grove girls won the team titles at the Region 2-AAAAA Track and Field Championships.
Dutchtown pulled away from the boys field with 188 points to finish ahead of runner-up Union Grove’s 141 and third-place Locust Grove’s 106.5. Eagle’s Landing took fifth at 76.
The deep Union Grove girls won the championship with 158 points, well ahead of a tightly packed top five that included Dutchtown (second, 106), Eagle’s Landing (third, 98), Locust Grove (third, 98) and Ola (fifth, 95).
Dutchtown’s boys title push featured a trio of relay wins in the 400 (41.53 seconds), 800 (1:27.37) and 1,600 (3:22.93). Christian Dixon won the discus at 172 feet, 3 inches, and the Bulldogs went 1-2-3 in the shot put with Lamone Hill Jr. (54-2 1/2), Dixon (51-8) and Hector Cari (46-9).
Dutchtown’s Nasia Lee won the boys 110 hurdles (14.20) and the 300 hurdles (38.71), Mekhi Oliver won the 400 (49.38) and the high jump (6-2) and Justin Harper won the 200 (21.63) and was second in the 100 (10.77).
The boys champions also got top showings from Tyler Dixon (third, 100, 10.77 and third, 200, 21.92), Christian Thompson (second, 400, 49.67), Tyler Burch (fourth, 200, 22.16), Markese Rolen Jr. (second, 110 hurdles, 15.15) and Davarri Barthell (second, long jump, 22-3 1/4).
Union Grove won the girls 400 relay in 49.39, and got victories from Lauren Jackson in the 300 hurdles (46.53) and the triple jump (36-4). Jackson also was runner-up in the 100 hurdles (14.88) to teammate Laila Stowe (14.76).
Teammates Mikaylah Charles (7-0), Dajhnae Saddler (6-6) and Hannah Huynh (6-0) went 1-2-3 in the pole vault. The Wolverines’ other top girls performers included Alauni David (second, 100, 12.60), Mikylah Charles (fourth, 400, 1:02.39), Annaliese Gilbert (fourth, 800, 2:36.18), Albany Robinson (fourth, 3,200, 13:43.49), Bailey Rodgers (third, high jump, 4-8) and Ielle Abram (fourth, triple jump, 32-2 1/2).
The runner-up Union Grove boys got a big meet from Johnny McCarthy, who won the 3,200 in 10:16.81 and was second in the 1,600 at 4:36.38. He followed by teammates Vincent Macias (third, 4:39.59) and Alex Castello (fourth, 4:42.21) in the 1,600, and Macias was second in in 3,200 (10:16.96).
Hudson Groover gave the Wolverines a win in the pole vault (11-0), while their other top finishers included Julian Mays (fourth, 800, 2:00.86), Julien Davis (third, 110 hurdles, 15.24 and fourth, 300 hurdles, 40.51), Gabe Thomas (fourth, 110 hurdles, 15.28), Dejon Obermuller (second, 300 hurdles, 39.88), Micah Carline (fourth, long jump, 21-6), Jairo Velezquez (fourth, pole vault, 9-0), Camren Watson (fourth, discus, 142-7) and Brandon Jackson (fourth, shot put, 45-4).
Locust Grove’s boys were led Darryon Harris, who won the long jump (22-11 3/4) and the triple jump (44-9 1/2), and by 1,600 champion Jake Pearson (4:35.10), who also was fourth in the 3,200 (10:22.02). Teammates Paul Blouin (third, 300 hurdles, 40.34 and second, high jump, 5-10) and Ryland Hundley (third, high jump, 5-10 and third, pole vault, 9-6) also fared well.
Eagle’s Landing won the 3,200 relay (8:15.56) and went 1-2-3 in the 800 behind Altaveon Grant (1:58.48), Nyciem Belvin (1:59.79) and Delton White (2:00.65). Caleb Hardy (fourth, 400, 50.32), Shaihi Brown (fourth, high jump, 5-10) and Cannon Kirksey (third, triple jump, 42-1) also had top-four finishes.
Dutchtown’s girls finished second with a victory in the 1,600 relay in 4:08.22 and an individual win from Amari Barkley in the 100 at 12.56. The Bulldogs’ other top performers were Kalayah Wesley (third, long jump, 16-6 and second, triple jump, 36-0), Day Lee (third, 400, 1:01.41), Carrington Stevens (third, 300 hurdles, 46.92), Kamryn Matthews (third, discus, 102-9), Trinity Green-Wade (fourth, discus, 96-9) and Jamyiah Walker (second, shot put, 37-6).
The third-place Eagles Landing girls got first-place efforts from Nyla Wilson, the discus (120-10) and shot put (39-0 1/2) champion, Mary Rozier in the long jump (17-7 1/2) and Maleia Ali in the 800 (2:30.51). They were backed up by Shaniya Favors (third, 100 hurdles, 14.95 and fourth, 300 hurdles, 48.08), KaiEmoni Whiteside (fourth, 100, 12.74), D’Mija Davis (third, 200, 26.27) and Favour Ekpe (fourth, shot put, 35-11).
Locust Grove won the girls 800 relay (1:44.74), and got a great meet from London Staples, who won the 400 (59.95) and was second in the 200 (26.09). She was supported by Angelina Williams (fourth, 100 hurdles, 16.33), Ari Blake (second, high jump, 4-10), Courtney Parker (second, long jump, 16-6) and Taya Blouin (second, discus, 106-6 and third in shot put, 36-9 3/4).
Ola’s Blaiklyn Clayton won the 200 (25.63) and was third in the 100 (12.64), and teammate Morgan Milbry won the high jump (5-1) and was third in the triple jump (34-10 1/2). The Mustangs’ other top-four finishers were Kyla Monroe (fourth, 200, 26.56), Cai Manahan (second, 400, 1:01.32), Suri Lawrence (third, 800, 2:35.41), Jade Lawrence (fourth, 1,600, 6:07.79) and Jillian Cooper (second, 300 hurdles, 46.92).
