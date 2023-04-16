The Dutchtown boys track and field team won Saturday’s BSN Tiger Tune-Up at at Stockbridge.
The victors racked up 149 points for a comfortable margin over runner-up Rockdale County’s 100. Stockbridge’s boys placed fifth at 70.
Stockbridge took second in the girls meet at 95 points, trailing only Decatur’s 116. Locust Grove (third, 84) and Dutchtown (fourth, 74) also had top-five finishes in the girls standings.
Nasia Lee led the Dutchtown boys with two victories, sweeping the 110-meter hurdles (14.13 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (39.84). Christian Dixon won the discus at 168 feet, 9 inches and was second in the shot put at 51-0 behind teammate Lamone Hill Jr., who won the shot at 54-8.
The Bulldogs also got a win from Justin Harper in the 200 — he also was third in the 100 (10.96) just behind runner-up and teammate Tyler Dixon (10.95) — and top finishes from Mekhi Oliver (third, 400, 49.68 and second, high jump, 6-4) and Jaden Lemon (second, long jump, 21-11 1/2). Dutchtown also won the boys 400 relay in 41.29.
Stockbridge boys team was led by Kevin Conix (second, 200, 21.95), Kristopher Strong (second, 3,200, 10:20.42), Ryan Johnson (second, 300 hurdles, 40.15), The Saviour Robinson (third, long jump, 21-2) and Cedric Irvin (second, discus, 151-4). Locust Grove’s Ryland Hunley took second in the boys pole vault at 9-6.
In the girls meet, Stockbridge won the 400 relay (49.67) and the 800 relay (1:44.31), and got an individual win from Kennedi Bryan in the 200 (25.43). Teammates Miasia Seymour (third, 800, 2:34.15), Diamond Bowen (third, 1,600, 6:12.22), Jayla Clark (second, high jump, 4-10), Destynie Howard (third, high jump, 4-10) and Daynejia Atkins (third, shot put, 35-1) also had top finishes.
Dutchtown had a trio of first-place girls finishers —Amari Barkle in the 100 (12.51), Carrington Stevens in the 300 hurdles (47.45) and Kalayah Wesley in the triple jump (36-5). Wesley also was second in the long jump (17-0 1/4).
Locust Grove won the girls 1,600 relay (4:11.41), and had top-three showings from London Staples (second, 400, 58.50) and Angelina Williams (third, 100 hurdles, 17.70).
