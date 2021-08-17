Following two straight trips to the Class AAAAA state quarterfinals, one could look at last year’s 6-5 season and first-round exit from the state playoffs as something of a step back for the Dutchtown football program.
But the way head coach Clifford Fedd sees it, 2020 was something of a bridge season, with the Bulldogs looking to return to the standards it had set in winning a combined 25 games the previous two seasons this fall.
One of the big keys could be the fact that the Bulldogs have a few resources heading into the 2021 campaign that they didn’t have a year ago.
Primarily, that means simply having a full and proper offseason following last season, as the COVID-19 pandemic eased somewhat.
“We’ve been successful and done some good things (in the recent past),” Fedd said during last month’s county Fall Sports Media Day event at the Henry County Performing Arts Center. “With the opportunity to have an offseason this year, some good quality work this summer, we’re definitely looking forward to this upcoming season.”
Something else this year’s Dutchtown squad figures to have that it didn’t a year go is a lot players with quality experience.
With a varsity roster filled with a remarkable number of freshmen and sophomores (45), and only 19 seniors, a year ago, the Bulldogs are a year older and wiser, led by the likes of seniors Seneca Daniels, Khamari Solomon and Garrison Madden, junior Dwight Johnson and sophomore Colin Alexander.
And they are hopeful that added experience will make a noticeable difference this fall, especially with a lot more time to learn and get better during the offseason.
“Last season, we didn’t really get a lot of time to put in (and prepare), so the season didn’t go the way we wanted it to,” said Daniels, who is expected to contribute to the offense at multiple positions, as well as help the secondary at one of the cornerback spots on defense. “I feel like this year, we put in a lot of hard work in the offseason, and I’m ready to see if we’ll be rewarded every week during the season.”
Judging from those comments, as well as other younger players, during last month’s Media Day, last season’s experience and the offseason work will send the Bulldogs into 2021 as a far more confident team.
“We’re going bounce back even better, even stronger, even faster than last year,” said sophomore offensive lineman Colin Alexander.
