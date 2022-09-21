Dutchtown_football_2.JPG

First-year Dutchtown head football coach Niketa Battle, middle, poses for a photo with players, left to right, Hector Cari, Amarion Yarbrough, Jamal Bing and Dwight Johnson during Henry County Fall Sports Media Day.

 Will Hammock

One might think Dutchtown football coach Niketa Battle would not be happy to have an off week after starting the season with a perfect 5-0 record, but the veteran coach abides.

“It really doesn’t matter,” said Battle, whose team — ranked No 4 in Class AAAA — travels to Union Grove on Sept. 30 for its next game. “I always like a bye week in the middle of the season to go back and reflect on the previous five games and look ahead to the next five games of region play. I’m just thinking about the next game.”

Recommended for you

RECIPE ROUNDUP: Death by chocolate

RECIPE ROUNDUP: Death by chocolate

Some of us have a love-love relationship and others a love-hate relationship with chocolate. From decadent espresso dark chocolate cakes to strawberry chocolate creations, these chocolate desserts will satisfy any sweet tooth.  Click for more.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.