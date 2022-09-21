First-year Dutchtown head football coach Niketa Battle, middle, poses for a photo with players, left to right, Hector Cari, Amarion Yarbrough, Jamal Bing and Dwight Johnson during Henry County Fall Sports Media Day.
One might think Dutchtown football coach Niketa Battle would not be happy to have an off week after starting the season with a perfect 5-0 record, but the veteran coach abides.
“It really doesn’t matter,” said Battle, whose team — ranked No 4 in Class AAAA — travels to Union Grove on Sept. 30 for its next game. “I always like a bye week in the middle of the season to go back and reflect on the previous five games and look ahead to the next five games of region play. I’m just thinking about the next game.”
The Bulldogs improved to 5-0 (and 1-0 in Region 4-AAAAA) with a come-from-behind, 14-7 victory at No. 7 Warner Robins on Sept. 16. Dutchtown trailed 7-0 at the half and scored twice in the third quarter for the dramatic victory. The Bulldogs defeated their first three opponents (Stephenson, Tift County and Jonesboro) by an average of 24 points but found the going a little rougher in their last two outings, slipping by Spalding and Warner Robins by a touchdown in each game.
For their efforts against Warner Robins, the Bulldogs were named the state’s “Team of the Week” by Georgia High School Football Daily.
Battle, who came to Dutchtown in March after six years at Mays, said that despite the midseason break, he really hadn’t thought a lot about — nor was he surprised with — what his team has thus far accomplished.
“Haven’t really reflected on it because, not being arrogant or anything, but this is what we worked for,” he said. “We knew we did everything we implemented as a staff and all the values we talked about from the spring to the summer.”
Although Dutchtown — which is off to its best start since 2019, when the team won its first six games and advanced to the state quarterfinals — had known quite a bit of success under former coach Clifford Fedd (who left the program to coach at Sumter County), Battle said he felt there was a key team element missing when he arrived in Hampton.
“Just our ability to finish,” said Battle, who in 2006 was an assistant coach at Dutchtown under former coach Mike Creasman. “The previous coach and staff did a remarkable job instilling a work ethic. That’s one of the things I was able to build upon. The No. 1 thing that everyone was saying was ‘finishing’ — not underestimating an opponent and just doing the extra things.
“Everything we do is Plus-1 — not only are you finishing, you’re going beyond. That’s the most important thing I brought to the table. Before it was a successful program in the last five years in the playoffs, and now we want to go ahead and go deeper.”
This looks like a good season to go deeper in the state playoffs as the Bulldogs’ last five opponents (Union Grove, Jones County, Locust Grove, Eagle’s Landing and Ola) have thus far gone a combined 9-14. But Battle is well aware that he leads the team to beat in their league.
“Every team can beat you,” said Battle, who was 51-33 with three region titles at Mays. “That’s the mindset. You go against every opponent knowing they’re coming to beat you. I’m sure that’s how the coaching staff at Union Grove is preparing, and I don’t want our kids to be based on a Cinderella-type mentality.
“We want to do the same things we’ve been doing to get us to this point. With our senior leadership and the motivation of the kids, we’ll be fine going against future competition. I want the kids to stay hungry, and that’s where we’re at now.”
Not surprisingly, Battle, who played in high school at Tift County and in college at Savannah State and Georgia Southern, is paying little to no attention to the state rankings, which have the Bulldogs up in the top five with the likes of Cartersville, Creekside, Ware County and Kell.
“We weren’t ranked at the beginning of the season,” he noted wryly. “I told the kids that recognition comes with respect; you’re not going to get respect until you get recognized. We’ve put the work in and some of the fruits of our labors are being displayed and we’re moving up in the rankings.
"To me it really doesn’t mean anything because every year you see top-10 teams that go down in the first round of the playoffs. So we just want to get better each week and if we move up in the rankings that’s a great thing for the media and the people following us, but as a team, we’re not harping on that.”
