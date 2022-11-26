Dutchtown_football_2.JPG

First-year Dutchtown head football coach Niketa Battle, middle, poses for a photo with players, left to right, Hector Cari, Amarion Yarbrough, Jamal Bing and Dwight Johnson during Henry County Fall Sports Media Day.

 Staff Photo: Will Hammock

HAMPTON – Coach Niketa Battle’s Dutchtown Bulldogs pulled out an exciting 40-34 overtime win against Mays, the team he previously coached, in the Class AAAAA quarterfinals Friday night.

Dutchtown will travel to Ware County for the AAAAA semifinals on Friday, Dec. 2.

