HAMPTON – Coach Niketa Battle’s Dutchtown Bulldogs pulled out an exciting 40-34 overtime win against Mays, the team he previously coached, in the Class AAAAA quarterfinals Friday night.
Dutchtown will travel to Ware County for the AAAAA semifinals on Friday, Dec. 2.
“Resilience,” Battle said of his team’s win. “We had our assignments. No slack to Mays, they came out here and did their thing. They came out and played a good game. This is what the playoffs is all about.”
After the teams went back-and-forth for four quarters, the Bulldogs drove down the field to tie the game up with a 29-yard field goal by Sim Singh to send the game into overtime.
Mays received the ball first in extra time and got the ball all the way to the half-yard line, but the visitors were stopped each time by the Bulldog defense. On fourth-and-goal from the 6-yard line, Raiders quarterback Saulamon Evans was intercepted by Tishaun Brown.
Dutchtown running back Amarion Yarbough walked the ball into the end zone from the 3-yard line for the game-winning touchdowns, which kept the Bulldogs' state title hopes alive.
The Dutchtown (12-1) defense started off fast with an interception by Tarez Hamilton, who picked off Evans on the first play from scrimmage. However, after driving all the way down to the Mays 4-yard line, the offense did not convert, turning the ball over on downs.
After a critical mistake by the Mays special teams, Dutchtown received the ball at the 17-yard line. The Bulldogs turned the drive into points on a 32-yard field goal by Singh for an early lead.
Mays (8-5) put together a scoring drive of its own with heavy ground work by running back Triston Morgan. Starting at the 40-yard line, Morgan bounced to the outside, picking up a large gain to the Dutchtown 28-yard line. He broke through the defensive line on 3rd-and-1 to take the ball to the 2-yard line and he punched it in on the next play. The extra point was good by Isaac Sanchez to give Mays a 7-3 lead with 11:09 left in the second quarter.
The Bulldogs regained the lead once again after starting with great field position on Mays' side of the field. On the first play from scrimmage, Jamal Bing burst up the middle for a 29-yard touchdown. Singh made the extra point to put Dutchtown up 10-7.
On Mays’ next drive, dual running backs Morgan and Quintarion Kelly helped move the ball for the Raiders’ offense. Morgan almost broke loose for a touchdown, but was brought down at the Dutchtown 43-yard line by Hamilton. Kelly broke through tackles pushing the ball to the 9-yard line. He finished off the drive slipping through tackles for the 9-yard TD. The Raiders were once again ahead 14-10.
A huge kickoff return by Gerrod Pope gave the Bulldogs a great start at the Mays 25-yard line. After not being able to complete a pass on 4th-and-12, a roughing the passer call on Mays helped keep the drive going. Two plays later, Yarbough ran in for a 7-yard touchdown. The Bulldogs had the 17-14 lead with 2:58 left in the half.
Mays went into halftime with the 21-17 lead after a 60-yard drive. Evans hit wide receiver Jeremiah Carroll between two defenders at the 3-yard line, then Morgan cashed in the 6-play drive with a 3-yard touchdown.
The only points in the third quarter came with 2:06 left by Dutchtown. The Bulldogs started at the Mays 29-yard line after a sack that forced a fumble by Lamoine Hill Jr. Dutchtown picked up the first down on 4th-and-3 quarterback keeper from Michael Johnson to the 19-yard line. A deflection by Mays defense ended up in Dutchtown's favor with Bing catching the ball for a 1st-and-goal. A touchdown pass to Yarbough from the 5-yard line put the Bulldogs back in front. However, Dutchtown led 23-21 after a missed extra point.
Dutchtown got Mays to a 3-and-out, but a roughing the kicker call moved the Raiders into Dutchtown territory at the 45-yard line. The Raiders picked up a critical first down at the 4-yard line after being backed up on 4th-and-14. Mays finally got in the end zone on a 2-yard run with 7:29 left in the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs quickly answered with a touchdown of their own after Pope returned the ball to the 8-yard line. Yarbough walked in for the 8-yard score. A direct snap to Yarbough for the two-point conversion put Dutchtown up 31-28.
Mays’ Evans picked up 26 yards helping the Raiders move down the field. A pass to Clayton Coppock at the 31-yard line gave Mays the first down. Evans eluded the blitz and brought the ball down to the 9-yard line. Evans found Coppock in the end zone for a 34-31 edge with 2:16 left in the fourth. The extra point was blocked by Dutchtown special teams, keeping the Bulldogs within a field goal.
