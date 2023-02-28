ANP_2615.jpg

Kell’s Peyton Marshall gets fouled in Tuesday’s state playoff game against Dutchtown. (Photo: Anthony Stalcup)

MARIETTA — The Kell boys surged forward with a big fourth quarter to break open a close game and defeat Dutchtown 73-60 in the quarterfinals of the Class AAAAA state basketball tournament on Tuesday.

After a tough battle through the first three quarters, No. 1-ranked Kell (26-2) finally broke through as it outscored No. 6-ranked Dutchtown (22-9) 23-10 in the fourth quarter to take the win and advance to the AAAAA boys semifinals, where the Longhorns will play either Chapel Hill or Union Grove at the University of West Georgia in Carrollton on Friday at 8 p.m.

