MARIETTA — The Kell boys surged forward with a big fourth quarter to break open a close game and defeat Dutchtown 73-60 in the quarterfinals of the Class AAAAA state basketball tournament on Tuesday.
After a tough battle through the first three quarters, No. 1-ranked Kell (26-2) finally broke through as it outscored No. 6-ranked Dutchtown (22-9) 23-10 in the fourth quarter to take the win and advance to the AAAAA boys semifinals, where the Longhorns will play either Chapel Hill or Union Grove at the University of West Georgia in Carrollton on Friday at 8 p.m.
It’s the third time in four years that the Kell boys have made it to the state semifinals, with the Longhorns finishing runner-up in AAAAA in 2020 and in AAAAAA in ’21.
“I’m just happy to be there,” Kell coach Jermaine Sellers said. “It’s going to be four teams left and all of them are going to be tough. So we’ve got to enjoy this one and reset our minds to go out there to Carrollton on Friday.”
Four Kell players placed in double figures, with Peyton Marshall leading the way with 17 points, Jaylen Colon and C.J. Brown adding 16 points and Parrish Johnson contributing 10.
Adrian Avery led Dutchtown with 18 points.
Kell was in the middle of a dog fight going into the fourth quarter with the score tied at 50-all.
Dutchtown drew first blood at the beginning of the final period as Avery drove in for a layup to give the Bulldogs a 52-50 lead with 7:30 remaining in the game.
That would be the last points Dutchtown would score for a while, however, as Kell proceeded to go on a 19-0 run.
Colon began things in a big way with back-to-back 3-pointers to give Kell a 56-52 lead with 6:39 left. A couple of free throws by Johnson with 6:32 to go made it 58-52, then Brown scored Kell’s next three baskets in a row on dunks to boost the advantage to 64-52 at the 4:38 mark.
Cannon Richards made one of two free throw attempts with 3:48 remaining and then Brown sank one of two tries from the charity mark with 2:59 to go and Johnson nailed a 3-pointer at the 2:14 mark to complete the run, giving the Longhorns a 69-52 lead to take control of the game.
“We did a couple of things defensively that they hadn’t seen up to that point,” Sellers said. “We just kept our poise offensively. We talked to (our players) at halftime about the ball was sticking a little bit too much, so we wanted to get back to moving the ball a little bit more and give us more opportunities.”
The first half was a different story for Kell as it battled to a 14-11 lead at the end of the first quarter, then were outscored by Dutchtown 18-13 in the second quarter for a 29-27 Bulldog halftime advantage.
Kell led by only one point — 40-39 with 4:02 remaining in the third quarter — when a 3-pointer by Aaron Smith led the Longhorns to score seven unanswered points to take a 47-39 lead — its biggest lead of the game at that point — with 2:57 left.
However, Dutchtown went on to outscore Kell 11-3 the rest of the third quarter to tie the game at 50-all at the end of the period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.