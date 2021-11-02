ALBANY — Dutchtown grad Adonis Butler, a linebacker on the Albany State University football team, was hit by a transit bus and killed on Monday, ASU officials said. The university said in a statement that an investigation into the accident is ongoing.
The statement said: "ASU campus police received reports of an accident on campus. An ASU student, Adonis Butler, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
"Until further notice, the Dennis Drive campus entrance (adjacent to the C.W. Grant Student Union on the East Campus) will be closed. The ASU Police, Albany Police, and Georgia State Patrol are conducting an investigation.
"Our thoughts are with Mr. Butler’s family and friends as they deal with this tragic loss. Counseling is available through the Office of Counseling and Accessibility Services at (229) 500-2013 or in the Billy C. Black Building, room 170."
Butler was a 5-foot-10 sophomore.
