Dutchtown grad Will Anderson Jr., a star linebacker at Alabama, was named the 2021 recipient of the Nagurski Trophy, the Football Writers Association of America and the Charlotte Touchdown Club announced Monday evening at the Charlotte Convention Center. The award is presented to the top defensive player in college football.
Anderson, a 6-foot-4, 243-pound sophomore, was joined by Jordan Davis of Georgia and Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oregon as finalists for the honor. The sophomore linebacker is Alabama's second winner of the Nagurski Trophy, joining Jonathan Allen, who took home the hardware in 2016.
"I think (Anderson’s) been one of the most productive players in college football as a defensive player," Alabama head coach Nick Saban told the Tuscaloosa News. "He’s done everything that we’ve asked him to do. He’s a very consistent player. He’s very disciplined in terms of doing his job. He does it with tremendous effort and toughness."
Anderson is second on the Crimson Tide with 92 tackles (32 1/2 for losses, No. 1 nationally and No. 2 in Alabama history) and has recorded a national-best 15 1/2 sacks this season, already establishing himself as one of the most dominant pass rushers in the storied history of Alabama football. His sack total this season is the third-highest in school history, trailing only two seasons posted by the legendary Derrick Thomas. He also has a team-high nine quarterback hurries along with two pass breakups.
Anderson had six tackles (two for losses), a sack and a quarterback pressure in last weekend’s SEC Championship Game win over Georgia, which earned the Crimson Tide the top spot in the College Football Playoff and a semifinals matchup with No. 4 seed Cincinnati. In addition to his on-field presence, Anderson also is an emotional leader for the Crimson Tide — he was voted by as teammates as one of four permanent captains of the 2021 team and as Alabama’s Most Inspiring Player, given to the player who affects the whole team by his attitude as well as his performance.
The Bronko Nagurski Trophy has been awarded annually since 1993 to the top defensive player in college football as voted on by the membership of the FWAA. The award is presented by the Charlotte Touchdown Club and is named for Bronko Nagurski, who played football for the University of Minnesota and Chicago Bears.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.