...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...All of North and Central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM Thursday AM EST.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving due to low visibilities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving...slow down...
use your headlights...and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) share a smile as they leave the field after defeating the Auburn Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Nov. 26, 2022.
Alabama football star Will Anderson Jr., a Dutchtown grad, was selected as the 2022 winner of Rotary Lombardi Award, the Rotary Club of Houston announced on Wednesday night.
Anderson, a 6-foot-4, 243-pound junior, was joined by Brock Bowers and Jalen Carter of Georgia along with Tuli Tuipulotu of USC to make up the finalist list. Anderson is the Crimson Tide's third Lombardi winner in history. Alabama's most recent winner was Jonathan Allen in 2016 with Cornelius Bennett serving as the program's first recipient in 1986.
The Rotary Lombardi Award, now in its 49th year, is presented annually to the college football offensive or defensive lineman, who in addition to outstanding performance and ability, best exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame head coach Vince Lombardi.
It was the latest award in a big week of them for Anderson, who repeated as the winner of the Nagurski Award, given to the best defensive player in college football, and also was named Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year.
Anderson, voted permanent captain of both the 2021 and 2022 Crimson Tide teams, led the SEC in sacks (10) and tackles for loss (17) this season. He had a team-best 12 quarterback hurries and is fourth nationally with 59 quarterback pressures (hurries, hits, sacks combined) as graded by Pro Football Focus.
In 2021, Anderson was a unanimous first-team All-American after leading the nation in sacks (17 1/2) and tackles for loss (34 1/2). His 102 tackles were second on the team.
Off the field, Anderson is part of Alabama’s leadership group, which is selected by head coach Nick Saban, and is an active participant in the Crimson Tide’s volunteer initiatives. He is set to graduate Saturday with an undergraduate degree in communications after only three years.
Anderson is expected to declare early for the NFL Draft, where he has a chance to be the No. 1 overall selection.
