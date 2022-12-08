Alabama football star Will Anderson Jr., a Dutchtown grad, was selected as the 2022 winner of Rotary Lombardi Award, the Rotary Club of Houston announced on Wednesday night.

Anderson, a 6-foot-4, 243-pound junior, was joined by Brock Bowers and Jalen Carter of Georgia along with Tuli Tuipulotu of USC to make up the finalist list. Anderson is the Crimson Tide's third Lombardi winner in history. Alabama's most recent winner was Jonathan Allen in 2016 with Cornelius Bennett serving as the program's first recipient in 1986.

Recommended for you