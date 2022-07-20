Christian Jackson, a 2022 Dutchtown graduate, was drafted Tuesday by the hometown Atlanta Braves.
Atlanta selected the 6-foot-2, 185-pounder as an outfielder in the 19th round (No. 575 overall) of the Major League Baseball Draft, giving him the option to sign with the defending World Series champions or play college baseball at Georgia State, where he signed previously.
Jackson played this summer with the Sunbelt Baseball League after a stellar career at Dutchtown, where he hit .477 with 28 stolen bases as a senior and also pitched a no-hitter against Eagle’s Landing. He was named the Region 4-AAAAA Player of the Year this past season.
