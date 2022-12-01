Mann_Jamaine_1S1A9553_GSU_MBB_22.jpg

Jamaine Mann

ATLANTA — Dutchtown grad Jamaine Mann scored a career-high 19 points, and Brenden Tucker and Evan Johnson shined in their return from injury as Georgia State dominated Middle Georgia 79-53 Thursday night at the GSU Convocation Center.

Mann, a transfer from Vanderbilt, erupted for 15 of his 19 points in the second half to top his previous career-high of 18, set as a freshman at Gardner-Webb in 2021. The sophomore from Hampton shot 6-for-11 from the field while tallying three blocks and grabbing 10 rebounds to record his third career double-double.

