Dutchtown grad Will Anderson Jr., a linebacker at Alabama, was named the Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Monday after an eye-catching performance in the Crimson Tide’s win over Alabama.
Anderson became the third player in Alabama’s storied history to record four sacks in a single game, joining Derrick Thomas and Leroy Cook. His four sacks accounted for minus-35 rushing yards as the defense held Mississippi State to minus-one rushing yard for the game. He finished with six tackles (five solos) and six quarterback pressures, along with one batted pass.
The 6-foot-4, 243-pound sophomore now has 15 tackles for losses this season, and leads the nation with 2.1 tackles for loss per game.
