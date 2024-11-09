Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: November 10, 2024 @ 6:48 am
Dutchtown's Austin Mosby-Weems dribbles up court during a game against Kell on Feb. 27, 2024.
Two Dutchtown seniors the Atlanta Tipoff Club Preseason Watch List, which features its selections for the top 50 boys and top 50 girls in metro Atlanta ahead of the 2024-25 high school season.
The boys list featured Austin Mosby-Weems, a 6-foot-3 guard who has committed to Georgia College. Emmanuel commit Jaleia Robinson, a 6-foot-1 post/center, made the girls list.
