Bryce Clavon, a rising sophomore at Dutchtown, was named to USA Baseball’s roster for the upcoming 16U/17U National Team Development Program.
The program will take place Aug. 6-9 at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C. It will include a Stars and Stripes intrasquad series, skill development sessions, off-field educational seminars and exposure to professional scouts, college recruiters and USA Baseball staff and coaches.
Players were selected for the event based on their performances at the 2021 National Team Championships in Arizona and North Carolina as well as recommendations from scouts, coaches and others in the amateur baseball community. The event will be used to further connect identified athletes with USA Baseball staff to prepare and develop players for future national team experiences.
Clavon, a middle infielder, is committed to the Oklahoma Sooners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.