Dutchtown senior Dwight Johnson Jr. committed Tuesday to the East Carolina University (N.C.) football program.
Johnson, a 6-foot-1, 220-pound linebacker, helped Dutchtown to the state playoffs last season, earning Region 4-AAAAA Defensive Player of the Year and first-team all-state honors. He finished last season with 132 tackles (21 for losses), six sacks, one interception and four pass breakups.
He is the son of former Baylor and NFL defensive lineman Dwight Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.