Two football players who helped Dutchtown to the state semifinals this season signed Wednesday with college programs.
Linebacker Dwight Johnson Jr. signed with East Carolina, and defensive back Tarez Hamilton signed with Kennesaw State.
Johnson, a 6-foot-1, 220-pound linebacker, starred throughout his high school career, which was highlighted by a junior season that saw him make 132 tackles (21 for losses) and earn Region 4-AAAAA Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Hamilton, a three-time, first-team all-region selection had 72 tackles (five for losses) and six interceptions (two for touchdowns) as a senior. The 5-10, 175-pounder also forced three fumbles and blocked six kicks.
