Dwight Johnson Jr., Dutchtown

Dutchtown junior Dwight Johnson and Ola senior Chase Folser earned top honors on the All-Region 4-AAAAA Football Team voted on by the league’s coaches.

Johnson, a linebacker, was the region’s defensive player of the year and Folser, a kicker, shared special teams player of the year honors with Jones County’s Evan West. Jones County quarterback John Alan Richter was offensive player of the year, Jones County’s Javious Bond was athlete of the year and Jones County’s Mike Chastain was coach of the year.

The full all-region team is as follows:

First-Team Offense

QB Shaihi Brown, Eagle’s Landing

RB Jamal Bing, Dutchtown

RB Joshua Weems, Woodland

RB Dechavion Williams, Union Grove

WR Jaden Barnes, Ola

WR Bryce Bonner, Stockbridge

WR J.T. Pendleton, Eagle’s Landing

WR Zion Ragins, Jones County

WR Quentin Thomas, Eagle’s Landing

ATH Andre Craig, Locust Grove

OL Colin Alexander, Dutchtown

OL Kentez Allen, Eagle’s Landing

OL Jackson Cannon, Ola

OL Grayson Dugger, Jones County

OL Amare Grayson, Stockbridge

OL Maverick Irby, Union Grove

OL Anthony Winston, Woodland

First-Team Defense

DL Derek Carroll, Dutchtown

DL Jaxon Hickson, Woodland

DL Lamone Hill Jr., Dutchtown

DL Chris Ramos, Ola

DL Kamren Reese, Stockbridge

DL Geoffrey Speight, Union Grove

LB Julien Davis, Union Grove

LB Garrison Madden, Dutchtown

LB Tamari Matthew, Eagle’s Landing

LB Daryl Wilson, Woodland

DB Gregory Hamilton, Dutchtown

DB Myran Henderson, Woodland

DB Tye Holsey, Ola

DB Amari Jackson, Eagle’s Landing

DB Shelton Lewis, Stockbridge

DB Tay Whipple, Jones County

ATH Isaiah Johnson, Stockbridge

K/P Matt Moses, Ola

Second-Team Offense

QB Bryce Clavon, Dutchtown; QB Jake Hall, Ola; RB Micah Bell, Ola; RB Naziq Dahniya, Ola; RB Cain Ridley, Union Grove; WR Jayvon Brown, Stockbridge; WR Tishaun Brown, Dutchtown, WR Ed Chester, Jones County; WR Matthew Faulkner, Woodland; WR Anthony Parker, Ola; TE Jaleel Jackson, Ola; OL Dayal Bravo, Eagle’s Landing; OL Donovan Brown, Stockbridge; OL Derrick Cleveland, Jones County; OL Jabari Edwards, Woodland; OL Teagin Hightower, Ola; OL Quentin Peterson, Union Grove; OL Kharmari Soloman, Dutchtown

Second-Team Defense

DL Christopher Brown, Eagle’s Landing; DL Aaron Francis, Dutchtown; DL Dylan Manuel, Stockbridge; DL Kendrick McDaniel, Ola; DL Jamarion Parker, Jones County; DL James Woods, Woodland; LB Chandler Harris, Jones County; LB Terrance Hill Jr., Eagle’s Landing; LB Joel Jones, Ola; LB Caleb Lamar, Stockbridge; DB Zechariah Addison, Locust Grove; DB K.J. Clarington, Union Grove; DB Monty Hunt, Eagle’s Landing; DB Joshua Francois, Ola; DB Quinton Griffin, Union Grove; DB Chris Williams, Union Grove

Honorable Mention

Dutchtown: Jacob Cockrell, Seneca Daniels, Sincere Henderson, Jayden Hollis, James Hood IV, Michael Howard, Trimarcus Johnson, Tyler Kellogg, Reginald Ponder, Brandon Savage, Ronald Shinholster, Adonis Smith, Tavares Taylor, Camerion Thompson, Amarion Yarbrough

Eagle’s Landing: Horace Drake, Tayshawn Foston, Murad Haqq, Caleb Hardy, Tyreke Laplante, Myles Lawrence, Zion McGruder, Jahlil McKenney, Josh Okojie, Joshua Thomas

Jones County: Marlon Adams, Michael Adams, Connor Bass, Reion Blount, Buck Edwards, Lando Goolsby, Drew Jones, Cameron Leach; Grayson Lundy, Tucker Mix, Tyler Stewart, Omarion Tucker, Kaleb Wiggins, D’Koby Wynes

Locust Grove: Jaylen Brown, Frank Cure, Blaise Maddox, Elijah Owens, Wyatt Turpin

Ola: Tyler Bates, Justin Chavous, Will Harris, Jake Holmes, Mac Lane, Peyton Morefield, Connor O’Neill, Neil Sledge, Conrad Stewart

Stockbridge: Kejon Ivery, Tugari Meggett, Mehki Parsons, Nireek Sharpe, Diontre Stone, MiQues Styles, Leon Thomas, Cobey Thompkins

Union Grove: Davin Carmichael, Dwayne Chenault, Lexington Matthews, Melo Rush, Stormy Smith, Reed Stansell, Devin Wash, Connor Williams

Woodland: Camani Cobb, K.J. Conley, Quandarius Phillips, Demetrius Valentine, Emmanuel Wesay

