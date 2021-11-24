Dutchtown junior Dwight Johnson and Ola senior Chase Folser earned top honors on the All-Region 4-AAAAA Football Team voted on by the league’s coaches.
Johnson, a linebacker, was the region’s defensive player of the year and Folser, a kicker, shared special teams player of the year honors with Jones County’s Evan West. Jones County quarterback John Alan Richter was offensive player of the year, Jones County’s Javious Bond was athlete of the year and Jones County’s Mike Chastain was coach of the year.
The full all-region team is as follows:
First-Team Offense
QB Shaihi Brown, Eagle’s Landing
RB Jamal Bing, Dutchtown
RB Joshua Weems, Woodland
RB Dechavion Williams, Union Grove
WR Jaden Barnes, Ola
WR Bryce Bonner, Stockbridge
WR J.T. Pendleton, Eagle’s Landing
WR Zion Ragins, Jones County
WR Quentin Thomas, Eagle’s Landing
ATH Andre Craig, Locust Grove
OL Colin Alexander, Dutchtown
OL Kentez Allen, Eagle’s Landing
OL Jackson Cannon, Ola
OL Grayson Dugger, Jones County
OL Amare Grayson, Stockbridge
OL Maverick Irby, Union Grove
OL Anthony Winston, Woodland
First-Team Defense
DL Derek Carroll, Dutchtown
DL Jaxon Hickson, Woodland
DL Lamone Hill Jr., Dutchtown
DL Chris Ramos, Ola
DL Kamren Reese, Stockbridge
DL Geoffrey Speight, Union Grove
LB Julien Davis, Union Grove
LB Garrison Madden, Dutchtown
LB Tamari Matthew, Eagle’s Landing
LB Daryl Wilson, Woodland
DB Gregory Hamilton, Dutchtown
DB Myran Henderson, Woodland
DB Tye Holsey, Ola
DB Amari Jackson, Eagle’s Landing
DB Shelton Lewis, Stockbridge
DB Tay Whipple, Jones County
ATH Isaiah Johnson, Stockbridge
K/P Matt Moses, Ola
Second-Team Offense
QB Bryce Clavon, Dutchtown; QB Jake Hall, Ola; RB Micah Bell, Ola; RB Naziq Dahniya, Ola; RB Cain Ridley, Union Grove; WR Jayvon Brown, Stockbridge; WR Tishaun Brown, Dutchtown, WR Ed Chester, Jones County; WR Matthew Faulkner, Woodland; WR Anthony Parker, Ola; TE Jaleel Jackson, Ola; OL Dayal Bravo, Eagle’s Landing; OL Donovan Brown, Stockbridge; OL Derrick Cleveland, Jones County; OL Jabari Edwards, Woodland; OL Teagin Hightower, Ola; OL Quentin Peterson, Union Grove; OL Kharmari Soloman, Dutchtown
Second-Team Defense
DL Christopher Brown, Eagle’s Landing; DL Aaron Francis, Dutchtown; DL Dylan Manuel, Stockbridge; DL Kendrick McDaniel, Ola; DL Jamarion Parker, Jones County; DL James Woods, Woodland; LB Chandler Harris, Jones County; LB Terrance Hill Jr., Eagle’s Landing; LB Joel Jones, Ola; LB Caleb Lamar, Stockbridge; DB Zechariah Addison, Locust Grove; DB K.J. Clarington, Union Grove; DB Monty Hunt, Eagle’s Landing; DB Joshua Francois, Ola; DB Quinton Griffin, Union Grove; DB Chris Williams, Union Grove
Honorable Mention
Dutchtown: Jacob Cockrell, Seneca Daniels, Sincere Henderson, Jayden Hollis, James Hood IV, Michael Howard, Trimarcus Johnson, Tyler Kellogg, Reginald Ponder, Brandon Savage, Ronald Shinholster, Adonis Smith, Tavares Taylor, Camerion Thompson, Amarion Yarbrough
Eagle’s Landing: Horace Drake, Tayshawn Foston, Murad Haqq, Caleb Hardy, Tyreke Laplante, Myles Lawrence, Zion McGruder, Jahlil McKenney, Josh Okojie, Joshua Thomas
Jones County: Marlon Adams, Michael Adams, Connor Bass, Reion Blount, Buck Edwards, Lando Goolsby, Drew Jones, Cameron Leach; Grayson Lundy, Tucker Mix, Tyler Stewart, Omarion Tucker, Kaleb Wiggins, D’Koby Wynes
Locust Grove: Jaylen Brown, Frank Cure, Blaise Maddox, Elijah Owens, Wyatt Turpin
Ola: Tyler Bates, Justin Chavous, Will Harris, Jake Holmes, Mac Lane, Peyton Morefield, Connor O’Neill, Neil Sledge, Conrad Stewart
Stockbridge: Kejon Ivery, Tugari Meggett, Mehki Parsons, Nireek Sharpe, Diontre Stone, MiQues Styles, Leon Thomas, Cobey Thompkins
Union Grove: Davin Carmichael, Dwayne Chenault, Lexington Matthews, Melo Rush, Stormy Smith, Reed Stansell, Devin Wash, Connor Williams
Woodland: Camani Cobb, K.J. Conley, Quandarius Phillips, Demetrius Valentine, Emmanuel Wesay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.