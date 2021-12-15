Dutchdown had just one signee Wednesday on early National Signing Day, but it was a big one.
Senior Garrison Madden, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound linebacker, signed with the University of Southern California Trojans and new head coach Lincoln Riley. Madden is a three-star prospect in the 247Sports.com rankings. USC was the last of three visits Madden made in December — he also visited Syracuse and South Florida.
Madden was a first-team All-Region 4-AAAAA selection in 2021.
