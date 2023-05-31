Jakob_Pen.JPG

Jakob Pen

Dutchtown’s Jakob Pen led five Henry County selections on the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State Boys Soccer Teams.

Pen was a first-team selection in Class AAAAA. Dutchtown’s Caleb Cousins and Union Grove’s Markus Porter made the second team, while Union Grove’s Erik Crowley was on the honorable mention list.

