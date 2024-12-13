Screen Shot 2024-12-13 at 1.58.37 AM.png

D.J. Chester

 LSU Athletics

Eagle’s Landing Christian grad D.J. Chester earned a spot on the Southeastern Conference All-Freshman Team released Thursday by the league.

The 6-foot-6, 322-pound redshirt freshman was the center on the All-Freshman Team after a breakout season that saw him start all 12 games at center for the Tigers.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.