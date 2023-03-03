CARROLLTON — The Eagle’s Landing boys basketball team is going to its third straight state championship game after beating Jones County 66-54 in the Class AAAAA semifinals Friday at the University of West Georgia.
“It’s a great opportunity getting back and as I say all the time…to God be all the glory,” Eagle’s Landing head coach Elliott Montgomery said.
Eagle’s Landing (28-1), last year’s Class AAAAA runner-up and 2021 state champion, soared to a quick start Friday afternoon, jumping to a 13-2 lead.
“In that Final Four game we had last year against Jonesboro, we didn’t get off to a fast start,” Montgomery said. “We made a decision after losing to Dutchtown (on Jan. 28), from henceforth we’ll start off the game as if we’re losing. Every quarter is the fourth quarter and that’s where it matters the most.”
Led by seniors David Thomas and Kenny Brayboy, Eagle’s Landing led 20-7 at the end of the first quarter. Thomas and Brayboy both scored two 3-pointers each in the first stanza. Thomas finished with 20 points for the game while Brayboy had 17.
Also scoring in double figures for Eagle’s Landing were Chris Morris with 16 and Khylan McKennie with 11.
While Eagle’s Landing had a quick start in the first quarter, it took the team a little over two minutes to get a,basket in the second quarter. At the 5:40 mark of the second quarter, Morris scored to give Eagle’s Landing a 22-9 lead.
Eagle’s Landing led 33-18 at halftime and took a 35-20 lead when Thomas scored at the 7:13 mark of the third quarter.
Jones County (21-13) surged back late in the third quarter and early in the fourth quarter. However, several Eagle’s Landing players got into foul trouble, namely Thomas.
“As you saw when David Thomas went out of the game we struggled…offensively and defensively,” Montgomery said. “He gets so much credit for his offense that we forget about the defense. We gave up a whole lot more points when he went out of the game.”
Eagle’s Landing led 47-36 going into the fourth quarter but Jones County went on an 8-0 run.
Jones County cut Eagle’s Landing’s lead to 47-44 when Kaden Douglas made a 3-pointer with 5:33 remaining in the game.
Eagle’s Landing pulled away from that point on as Eagle’s Landing outscored Jones County 19-10 the rest of the game to take the 66-54 victory.
Montgomery said the team’s experience paid off late in the game.
“They’ve been here before,” he said. “The things I keep teaching are the things in the past help you get to where you are today. Last year (in the Final Four) we were down by about 7 with about 1:48 to go and we were able to go to overtime. With this group (Friday), we couldn’t. Khylan McKennie had four (fouls), Clark Mastin had four, David Thomas had four, Chris Thomas had four…that’s four of the starting five.
"What do you do? We called a timeout and told the guys ‘we got to settle, we’ve been here before and do what we do.’ The senior leadership is great.”
Jaylen Sanford led Jones County with 13 points while Judd Anderson scored 12.
Eagle’s Landing, the Region 2-AAAAA champion, has won seven in a row, including wins over Greenbrier (80-32), Lithonia (64-36) and Mays 81-71) in the state tournament. Eagle’s Landing’s last loss was a Jan. 28 defeat at Dutchtown (54-52).
No. 2-ranked Eagle’s Landing will play No. 1 Kell in the state championship game March 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Macon Coliseum.
Jones County entered the state tournament as the No. 4 seed out of Region 2-AAAAA but beat two region champions (Bradwell Institute and Hiram) and one No. 2 seed (Tucker).
Friday’s game was the fourth meeting this year between Eagle’s Landing and Jones County with Eagle’s Landing winning all four (two regular season games, one region tournament game and Friday’s state semifinal game).
“It was difficult; (Jones County) wanted to win,” Montgomery said. “Normally when we get them up by 16, they shut down…but they didn’t want to do that.”
Recommended for you
Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites. Click for more.25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.