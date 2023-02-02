The Eagle’s Landing boys basketball team is living proof that coaching matters.
Having played for a Class AAAAA state championship in each of the past two seasons and winning it in 2021, Eagles head coach Elliott Montgomery has his team right back in the mix again this season.
And after falling short in last year’s state championship game to Tri-Cities, it’s made the Eagles more hungry and appreciative of the journey that it takes to be on top.
“I got a phone call after we lost in the state championship last year,” Montgomery said. “Coach Sharman White from Pace Academy said the hardest thing to do is to go back-to-back. The reason why is because you really don’t enjoy it the first time. If the pressure is on you as a grown person, how do you think it’s on a kid? So the difficulties are keeping everybody on the same page.”
With a tried and true leader on the team in senior David Thomas, it’s been relatively easy to keep everyone on the same page this season. When the going gets tough — and it hasn’t very often — the Eagles have been able to turn to their leading scorer to pick them up.
“It’s a joy,” Montgomery said about having Thomas on the team. “Southwest DeKalb said when they played us that all you do is keep the game close and let David close it out. At the beginning of the season, they said we were David and the disciples. He might be the savior at times.”
But what has really married everything together so far this season has been the play of the bench. Montgomery isn’t afraid to go deep on his bench to find sparkplugs. As of late, he’s turned to the likes of Elijah Robinson, Tyson Moore and Jaden Davenport off the bench to supply big minutes.
“I’m telling you that those kids off the bench matter,” Montgomery said. “Some kids off the bench really matter to assess where we are and that’s what matters the most.”
The Eagles aren’t the biggest team in the state by any means and that hasn’t held them back. They have prided themselves on hustle, toughness and heart. Salem transfer Clark Mastin has been one of the leaders in those categories.
“We have a saying that if everybody does what they do, if I can continue to coach and everyone can come in and fill the minutes that they’re getting asked to fill, everything changes for us,” Montgomery said.
Their path to another state championship appearance isn’t going to be easy. Region 2-AAAAA is loaded with teams like No. 2-ranked Eagle’s Landing and No. 4 Dutchtown among a talented pack.
But with the experience of navigating a deep playoff run in each of the past two seasons, Montgomery is sure to have the Eagles, 22-1 entering the weekend, in a prime spot to do so again this season.
“This stretch is tough,” Montgomery said. “These rankings mean absolutely nothing. We have one goal and that’s to win the state championship. Nothing else. The seasons are broken up into fours and March is the most of the fours. If you can get to March, that’s what matters the most.”
