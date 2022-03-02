MCDONOUGH — The Eagle's Landing boys overcame a 12-point third quarter deficit to beat Hiram 70-54 in the Class AAAAA state boys basketball quarterfinals Tuesday night.
Except for a brief lead early in the game, defending state champion Eagle's Landing (27-3) trailed the entire first half.
Hiram (18-10) led 11-8 in the first quarter and with 1:36 remaining in the second quarter led 38-26 thanks to a basket by Kevin Hull.
Hiram then carried a 31-22 lead into halftime.
"We have a great group of children," Eagle's Landing head coach Elliott Montgomery said of the team's first-half struggles. "The problem is that they're too good. The cockiness at times, the lobs, the wrong timing, them believing they are that much better than you. At the half, I did lose my mind in there and in the fourth quarter because they don't get it at times but you think about the turnaround from the first to the second half, the real reason was (David) Thomas showed up."
Thomas didn't have any first-half points but scored 23 in the second half for the Golden Eagles. A.J. Barnes paced the Golden Eagles with 25 points.
"If (Thomas is) scoring the ball, you can't beat us and A.J. Barnes does what he does. He scored that ball great but that first half, we had Barnes making layups and David Thomas couldn't hit the side of your barn at your house (in the first half)," Montgomery said.
Midway through third quarter, back-to-back 3-pointers by Thomas and Barnes cut Hiram's lead to 38-36.
With about 2:27 remaining in the quarter, a Khylan McKennie dunk gave the Golden Eagles a 41-40 lead.
Hiram briefly reclaimed the lead but Eagle's Landing snagged the lead for good when a Barnes basket gave Eagle's Landing a 43-42 advantage with 1:13 left in the third quarter.
Eagle's Landing led 48-44 at the end of the third quarter and outscored Hiram 22-10 in the fourth quarter to take the 70-54 victory.
"The gym was packed...on a Tuesday night with adults from the community and alums but I can't take the credit; to God be all the glory," Montgomery said. "He's blessed Eagle's Landing. That's all I can say."
Eagle's Landing plays in the semifinals Saturday at 4 p.m. at Fort Valley against the winner of Wednesday's Jonesboro-Loganville game.
