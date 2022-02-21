Eagle’s Landing Christian celebrated 11 seniors who have signed with college athletic programs during a ceremony earlier this month.
The group includes six football players — Michael Clark Jr. (Berry), Jason Reynolds II (Northwestern), Cameron Sigur (Florida A&M), Peter Simmons (Georgia State), Joe Traylor (Army) and Christian White (Florida State).
The lacrosse signees were Tyler Abrams (LaGrange), Carter Kelly (Shorter) and Liam Thomas (Emmanuel).
ELCA also honored soccer signee Madeline Thomas (Emmanuel) and volleyball signee Cheridyn Leverette (UCLA).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.