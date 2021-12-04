STOCKBRIDGE — Eagle’s Landing Christian achieved feats against No. 1 state-ranked Trinity Christian in Friday’s Class A Private State Football Semifinals that no other opponent — including the Chargers themselves — had done through 12 games in 2021.
They never trailed for four quarters, something that was out of reach almost immediately in a previous 31-point loss to the Lions on Oct. 1.
Third-ranked ELCA also never let Trinity get comfortable while answering four touchdowns by the visitors at Commitment Field, twice in less than a minute.
Yet it was still hard to take the sting out of a 48-45 loss that ended in double overtime with the Chargers forced to kick a 28-yard field-goal after both teams initially traded touchdowns.
It gave Trinity ever the slightest opening to pull out a win on a busted play that produced a pass from senior quarterback David Dallas to junior receiver Aaron Gates standing alone just inside the goal line.
The result was heartbreak for a Chargers team that had battled through a 7-7 season and a schedule dominated by opponents in larger classifications or from out of state.
ELCA seemed poised to avenge its only loss to Trinity in four meetings between the schools since 2018 while previously Region 5-A opponents.
The Chargers took five separate leads while led by junior quarterback Charlie Gilliam, who threw three touchdowns passes and opened the scoring on a short 1-yard run just 3:18 into the game to put ELCA ahead immediately.
The team’s final lead seemed to be the dagger for Trinity with 1:31 remaining after forcing a Trinity punt that gave ELCA the ball at its own 40-yard line.
A big third-down pass from Gilliam put the team at the Trinity 31 before connecting with senior Christian White in the end zone despite being shadowed by a defender.
It was a play Gilliam repeated throughout the game while able to match Trinity’s senior quarterback throw by throw. ELCA jumped ahead immediately on his one-yard keeper after Gilliam had found junior Jacque Holley behind the Lions secondary for a 40-yard gain.
The Chargers then needed just 51 seconds to answer Trinity’s first score while taking advantage of a botched kickoff that produced a return deep inside Lions territory. Just one snap later, Gilliam connected with senior Hunter Basko while wearing a defender as his shadow.
Trinity was able to force a tie heading into halftime, but ELCA managed to block a field-goal attempt as the second quarter expired.
When the Chargers returned, they drove 80-yards in just five plays, capped off by a 16-yard strike between Gilliam and junior Colton Hood.
Sophomore Brandon Hood then produced a 96-yard kickoff return after Trinity knotted the score again at 21-21. The tie lasted all of 16 seconds while ELCA went back ahead 28-21 with 1:44 left in the third quarter.
Trinity, led by David Dallas, responded with another game-tying drive that had the Lions quarterback finding Gates for a 42-yard gain inside the Chargers 10-yard line before finishing it off with three consecutive keepers.
Lions head coach Kenny Dallas, who arrived in Sharpsburg after spending time on the Chargers staff during their run of five consecutive GHSA titles, has called ELCA “the gold standard” when it comes to high school football programs.
In the rematch of a 34-3 loss where the Chargers made their share of miscues, it felt more like platinum.
“Everything they did was an examination of who we are,” Dallas said of ELCA’s effort. “We knew what we were going to get. It was not a surprise. We talk all the time about their program and wanting to be the best. They are the standard.”
Trinity Christian 48, ELCA 45
Trinity Christian 0 14 14 7 7 6 — 48
ELCA 7 7 14 7 7 3 — 45
1st Quarter
ELCA — Charlie Gilliam 1 run (Alberto Sanchez kick), 8:42
2nd Quarter
TCS — Bryce Wilcox 10-yard pass from David Dallas (Noah Maupin kick), 11:47
ELCA — Hunter Basko 15-yard pass from Gilliam (Sanchez kick), 10:56
TCS —Tyson Wall 1 run (Maupin kick), 3:28
3rd Quarter
ELCA — Colton Hood 16-yard pass from Gilliam (Sanchez kick), 10:18
TCS — David Dallas 1 run (Maupin kick), 2:00
ELCA — Brandon Hood 96-yard kickoff return (Sanchez kick), 1:44
TCS — David Dallas 2 run (Maupin kick), 0:26
4th Quarter
ELCA — Christian White 31-yard pass from Gilliam (Sanchez kick), 1:31
TCS — Wilcox 40-yard pass from David Dallas (Maupin kick), 0:31
1st Overtime
TCS — Josh Dallas 3-yard pass from David Dallas (Maupin kick)
ELCA — Brandon Hood 2 run (Sanchez kick)
2nd Overtime
ELCA — Alberto Sanchez 23-yard field goal
TCS — Aaron Gates 12-yard pass from David Dallas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.