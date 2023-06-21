Screen Shot 2023-06-21 at 11.38.45 PM.png

Bo Shuler

 Special Photo

McDonough resident Bo Shuler finished as runner-up in the Georgia State Golf Association’s 58th annual Georgia Junior Championship, which concluded Wednesday at Green Island Country Club in Columbus.

Shuler, a 2023 Eagle’s Landing Christian graduate, finished the three-day event at 2-under-par 173 — the tournament was shortened to 45 holes by weather — and in a tie for first with William Long of Alpharetta. Shuler shot back-to-back 69s in the first two rounds, trailing Long by a stroke, then shot 35 in the nine-hole third round to force the playoff.

