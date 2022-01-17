Eagle’s Landing Christian grad Justin Robinson, fresh off winning a national title with the Georgia Bulldogs, plans to continue his college football career at Mississippi State.
Robinson announced his commitment over the weekend a few days after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound wide receiver took a redshirt season in 2020, and caught two passes for 18 yards and a touchdown in limited action this season for Georgia. He now joins a pass-heavy offense at Mississippi State led by head coach Mike Leach.
Robinson was a four-star recruit and the No. 48 wide receiver nationally as an ELCA senior. He had 1,651 yards and 23 TD catches his final two seasons of high school, helping the Chargers to their third and fourth state titles in a row.
