Former Eagle’s Landing Christian star Keaton Mitchell signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted rookie free agent after the conclusion of Saturday’s NFL Draft.
The signing is even more special to Mitchell because his father, Anthony Mitchell, played in the NFL from 1999 to 2006, including a stint with the Ravens.
Mitchell surprisingly wasn't selected in the draft after a stellar career at East Carolina and a strong showing at the NFL Combine, where the 5-foot-8, 179-pounder ran the 40-yard dash in 4.37 seconds.
He was a first-team All-American Athletic Conference selection the past two seasons at East Carolina, rushing for 1,452 yards (second-most in school history) and 14 touchdowns last season. He also had 27 catches for 252 yards and a score. In 2021, he rushed for 1,040 yards and nine TDs, and had 15 catches for 167 yards.
Mitchell is East Carolina’s career leader in rushing yards per game (91.7) and yards per carry (6.5), and also holds marks for most consecutive 100-yard games (seven) and most 100-yard games in a season (nine). He ranks third in school history with 3,027 rushing yards. He also didn’t fumble in 462 career carries.
At ELCA, Mitchell was a pivotal player for four straight state championship teams and rushed for 4,347 yards and 88 TDs over his final two seasons. He rushed for 2,509 yards and 49 TDs (second-most in Georgia history) as a junior.
