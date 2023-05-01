KeatonMitchell091022b.jpg

ELCA grad Keaton Mitchell rushes during an East Carolina game.

 East Carolina Athletics

Former Eagle’s Landing Christian star Keaton Mitchell signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted rookie free agent after the conclusion of Saturday’s NFL Draft.

The signing is even more special to Mitchell because his father, Anthony Mitchell, played in the NFL from 1999 to 2006, including a stint with the Ravens.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.